Popular Nigerian singer, PSquare’s Paul Okoye and his new bae, Ivy Ifeoma, have sounded a note of warning to trolls

In a video making the rounds, the Reason With Me star warned that anybody who wants to insult his relationship should better be cute

Paul’s warning stirred a series of mixed reactions on social media as many netizens had things to say about it

Celebrated Nigerian singer, PSquare’s Paul Okoye and his new bae, Ivy Ifeoma, are in the news again over their relationship.

It is no news that after they went public with their love life, the couple received a lot of trolling from netizens.

In a new development, Paul, with the support of his bae, sounded a note of warning to their detractors.

While going on Instagram live, the PSquare star warned those hating on their relationship to better be good-looking or he would also come for them

According to him, if a person wants to be a troll and they are beautiful, then they should feel free.

In his words:

“Let me just make it clear to you guys, If you want to be a troll, make sure you fine then feel free to insult me. If you wowo, I will give you ‘wowo-synthesis’ because the ‘wowotility’ inside me is very worser. So make you are beautiful.”

As Paul spoke in the video, his bae, Ivy, also came on screen to support him. Using one of the singer’s songs as inspiration she said:

“Do me, I do you, man no go vex”.

Paul then noted that he still loves all his trolls but they should make sure they look good.

He said:

“To all the trolls, I still love you, I got love for you but remember, make sure you look cute, make sure you try. If you wowo…”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Paul Okoye and bae warn trolls

After the video of the singer and his partner warning the trolls went viral, a number of netizens reacted to it. Read some of their comments below:

antho.nigram:

"When he was married he no dey act like this. This is a childish behavior and he is 42 yrs old."

mheenarh__:

"If they are so happy, I don’t think they’d be this desperate tho."

aduke_maleunderwear:

"His wife will just be feeling so ashamed for her husband."

mara_chy4:

"Shey dis guy no fit date this girl in peace abi he dy think say he dy pepper em wife?? Abi Na guilty conscience dy worry am???"

stanceyyy__:

"Abeg rest in Jesus name."

kynkies__place:

"This doesn’t make sense sha. But when u start dating a younger person u behave like them. I blame love."

genesis_fowler287:

"I swear, my respect for him has gone to zero like what is this?"

samzybee:

"Love go make a grown man dey do like mumu."

Paul Okoye shares unflattering photos of trolls who called his bae ugly

PSquare’s Paul Okoye dealt with his trolls in an unforgettable way that soon became a trending topic on social media.

Recall that the music star recently unveiled his relationship with a new younger lover, Ivy Ifeoma, on the internet.

Since the relationship became public, a number of people took to bashing the couple, with many of them noting that his new bae is ugly and that his ex-wife, Anita, looks better.

In response to the trolling his new bae had faced, especially from people who called her ugly, Paul decided to hit back at them.

