Ogun State Police have arrested Kehinde Makinde, known as Pastor Kenny, in Ibadan on August 3, 2026, after four months of surveillance

Makinde allegedly collected ₦2.5 million from 18 fellowship members in Saje, Adatan, under the guise of a government-sponsored pilgrimage to Jerusalem

Police said the suspect also targeted victims in Ogun, Oyo and Osun states through fake spiritual deliverance sessions

Ogun State Police have arrested a self-styled pastor accused of defrauding 18 church members of ₦2.5 million with promises of a free government-sponsored trip to Jerusalem and cash rewards of ₦2 million each.

Ogun police arrested self-styled pastor Kehinde Makinde, popularly known as Pastor Kenny. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The suspect, Kehinde Makinde, popularly called Pastor Kenny, was picked up in Ibadan, Oyo State on August 3, 2026, at around 4:45 pm by detectives attached to the Obantoko Division, Punch reports.

Four Months of Intelligence Gathering

Police spokesman DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi said the arrest followed four months of careful surveillance and investigation.

According to Babaseyi, Makinde had been under scrutiny over allegations that he exploited victims in Ogun, Oyo and Osun states by posing as a spiritual deliverance minister.

"Preliminary investigation further revealed that the suspect allegedly obtained approximately ₦2.5 million from eighteen fellowship members in Saje, Adatan, under the false pretence of organising a government-sponsored pilgrimage to Jerusalem and promising each member ₦2 million," Babaseyi said in a statement released to journalists on Monday.

Suspect Remains in Custody

Makinde is currently being held by the police. Babaseyi said investigators are working to identify more victims who may have been targeted across the three states. Efforts are also ongoing to track down and arrest anyone who may have worked with Makinde in carrying out the alleged scheme.

Legit.ng has previously reported on cases of religious fraud across Nigeria, where suspects exploit the faith of congregation members for financial gain.

MFM founder Olukoya releases scary prophesies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dr Daniel Olukoya, General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, has warned that 2026 would unfold as a fast paced and spiritually demanding year, urging nations and individuals to pursue righteousness to avoid disorder and calamity.

The cleric delivered the message on morning of Thursday, January 2, at the church’s Prayer City along the Lagos Ibadan Expressway during the crossover service into the New Year.

Source: Legit.ng