AY Comedian’s Remark About 2Baba’s Next Move Amid Marital Drama With Natasha Draws Reactions
- AY Comedian dropped a loaded joke about 2Baba at Daddy Showkey's Lagos concert on Sunday, August 9, 2026
- The quip referenced the ongoing marital drama between 2Baba and his wife, Natasha Osawaru
- Fans flooded the comments with reactions, with many saying the joke carried more truth than humour
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Comedian Ayo Makun, aka AY Comedian, had the crowd at Daddy Showkey's Lagos concert buzzing on Sunday, 9 August 2026, after dropping a cheeky remark suggesting that 2Baba might be moving back into his neighbourhood soon, given "how things are going" in the music legend's life.
The joke landed heavily because it came against the backdrop of 2Baba's marital troubles with his wife, Natasha Osawaru, which have kept fans and gossip pages busy for weeks.
AY and 2Baba are reportedly former neighbours, which gave the off-the-cuff remark an extra layer of meaning for anyone following the drama.
Watch AY's joke at the Daddy Showkey concert that sparked the reactions below:
Fans react to AY's quip about 2Baba
The clip quickly spread on X, and Nigerians had plenty to say about it.
@leeleeofafrica wrote:
"AY Comedian saying 2Baba might soon become his neighbour again because of 'how things are going' is a very deep statement. 👀 Sometimes, a joke carries more weight than the person telling it realizes. "
@Choppielife asked:
"What if 2baba doesn't find it funny "
@OffsideSpo13737 shared a more sympathetic view:
"Tubaba needs rest honestly. The legend has been through a lot lately.. I wish him all the best 🙏🏿"
@ZeeofLagos joked:
"AY don already reserve space for 2Face! At this point, na 'welcome back, neighbour' remain. 😭🤣"
@Folabtoy added:
"AY is literally standing at the gates of Singlehood waiting to give 2Baba his welcome-back badge"
@IkandeJr weighed in with a more pointed take:
"He'll be joining you soon, Natasha knows he's not a one woman man but wants him to remain loyal to her. 2Baba didn't work this hard to be eating same opueh forever"
@Promise214k concluded:
"This one no be neighbourhood reunion again o 😂 Na full time comeback tour be this"
2Baba's Marital drama with Natasha
The tension in 2Baba's marriage to Natasha Osawaru has played out publicly over recent months, drawing widespread commentary online. Natasha had previously broken her silence on reported events surrounding the drama, adding fuel to ongoing speculation about the state of their relationship.
For many fans, AY's well-timed joke at the concert felt less like comedy and more like a reflection of what they already believed was inevitable.
2baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend
Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian music legend 2baba and his wife made the headlines of blogs following a recent event they attended.
A video that captured how both the musician and the Edo state lawmaker behaved at the event has circulated on social media.
Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.
Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng