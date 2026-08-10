AY Comedian dropped a loaded joke about 2Baba at Daddy Showkey's Lagos concert on Sunday, August 9, 2026

The quip referenced the ongoing marital drama between 2Baba and his wife, Natasha Osawaru

Fans flooded the comments with reactions, with many saying the joke carried more truth than humour

Comedian Ayo Makun, aka AY Comedian, had the crowd at Daddy Showkey's Lagos concert buzzing on Sunday, 9 August 2026, after dropping a cheeky remark suggesting that 2Baba might be moving back into his neighbourhood soon, given "how things are going" in the music legend's life.

The joke landed heavily because it came against the backdrop of 2Baba's marital troubles with his wife, Natasha Osawaru, which have kept fans and gossip pages busy for weeks.

AY and 2Baba are reportedly former neighbours, which gave the off-the-cuff remark an extra layer of meaning for anyone following the drama.

AY Comedian weighs in on 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru's marital drama. Credit: aycomedian/official2baba

Source: Instagram

Watch AY's joke at the Daddy Showkey concert that sparked the reactions below:

Fans react to AY's quip about 2Baba

The clip quickly spread on X, and Nigerians had plenty to say about it.

AY Comedian sparks mixed reactions with a joke about 2Baba's marriage. Credit: aycomedian

Source: Instagram

@leeleeofafrica wrote:

"AY Comedian saying 2Baba might soon become his neighbour again because of 'how things are going' is a very deep statement. 👀 Sometimes, a joke carries more weight than the person telling it realizes. "

@Choppielife asked:

"What if 2baba doesn't find it funny "

@OffsideSpo13737 shared a more sympathetic view:

"Tubaba needs rest honestly. The legend has been through a lot lately.. I wish him all the best 🙏🏿"

@ZeeofLagos joked:

"AY don already reserve space for 2Face! At this point, na 'welcome back, neighbour' remain. 😭🤣"

@Folabtoy added:

"AY is literally standing at the gates of Singlehood waiting to give 2Baba his welcome-back badge"

@IkandeJr weighed in with a more pointed take:

"He'll be joining you soon, Natasha knows he's not a one woman man but wants him to remain loyal to her. 2Baba didn't work this hard to be eating same opueh forever"

@Promise214k concluded:

"This one no be neighbourhood reunion again o 😂 Na full time comeback tour be this"

2Baba's Marital drama with Natasha

The tension in 2Baba's marriage to Natasha Osawaru has played out publicly over recent months, drawing widespread commentary online. Natasha had previously broken her silence on reported events surrounding the drama, adding fuel to ongoing speculation about the state of their relationship.

For many fans, AY's well-timed joke at the concert felt less like comedy and more like a reflection of what they already believed was inevitable.

2baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian music legend 2baba and his wife made the headlines of blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video that captured how both the musician and the Edo state lawmaker behaved at the event has circulated on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng