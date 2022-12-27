Nigerian singer Paul Okoye aka King Rudy has been in the news since he showed off his new young lover Ifeoma

During an Instagram live session, the entertainer revealed he has been single and divorced for a long time before finding his new lover

On if he will end up marrying his girlfriend, Paul urged his fans to be calm and he ended up having a brief loved-up moment with his girlfriend during the session

One half of the singing duo P-square Paul Okoye aka King Rudy has cleared the air over his newfound love and girlfriend Ifeoma.

The singer has been in the news for a week now, after he unveiled his new younger girlfriend on social media.

Paul Okoye says he has been divorced for a long time Photo credit: @ivy_zenny/@iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

During an Instagram live session, the musician decided to answer some important questions regarding his previous marriage to the mother of his three kids.

King Rudy revealed that before finding Ifeoma, he had been single for four years and divorced for a long time.

He then urged his fans to calm down and when he was asked if he had the intentions of marrying his new lover, King Rudy asked people to wait and see if they would gat invitation cards.

Shortly after that, Ifeoma came into the video announcing she was leaving for the mall, and the lovers had a short romantic moment.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to King Rudy's revelation

steph_naija:

"Men will do all the things they couldn’t do for their wives for a girlfriend. How much did you flaunt your wife like you’re doing now??"

ajala_gbebody:

"Why explaining to Nigerians I thought u were forming tough guy? . We commenters always win laslass"

abosewuese:

"Divorced for a long time how? Wasn't the divorce just filed last year?"

lady__praize:

"Believe this at your own risk, if you know you know!!!"

redglamourose:

"We don't need ur shalaye uncle Ifeoma "

