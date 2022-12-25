Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye’s new young lover, Ivy Ifeoma, caused a buzz over their relationship with her recent post

The young girl shared a video of her man and noted that he is actually a really good person

Ivy’s video stirred a series of mixed reactions with people telling her to marry him first or spend longer time with him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Top Nigerian singer, PSquare’s Paul Okoye’s relationship with his new young lover, Ivy Ifeoma, got people talking for the umpteenth time over her recent post.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the young model shared a video of her man looking ready to step out and she accompanied it with a caption hailing him.

Ivy described Paul as a really good person and noted that she was not even trying to show off about it.

PSquare's Paul Okoye's boo Ivy calls him a good man. Photos: @ivy_zenny

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“And this is not showing off, but this man is a really good person”.

See the video below:

Nigerians react as PSquare’s Paul Okoye’s new young lover calls him a good person

Ivy’s post hailing the music star soon made the rounds on social media seeing as a number of blogs reposted her video.

Many netizens however had a lot to say about her singing the music star’s praises. While some of them told her to enjoy the relationship, others said that she was only still gushing over him because it’s a new relationship.

Read some of their comments below:

cworji_fashion:

"No problem madam you just dy start, try finish keep up this energy once he marries you."

_ava.officiall:

"Yes na… new relationship is always full of butterflies, you will be alright after 5years."

mabelmultibiz:

"Yes he is, settle down with him and have kids first. You can come back and tell us after 10 years with him."

queency_2:

"Yes oh na new love na so e Dey be let’s give it like 10 years before we can comment on this matter "

_pattyliciouz:

"Normally new love dey sweet no worry"

heyy_joygirl:

"Marry him first. No be all this paloma and Diego wey una dey do for here, marry him first them come back and update us sis"

happie_ivy:

"If he good ,y Anita leave am?"

clear_stretch_marks:

"He go don give u Xmas money na why. "

crown2la:

"Show off he's your man, he's officially divorce, nothing do you. Enjoy yourself."

Paul Okoye shares unflattering photos of trolls who called his bae ugly

PSquare’s Paul Okoye dealt with his trolls in an unforgettable way that soon became a trending topic on social media.

Recall that the music star recently unveiled his relationship with a new younger lover, Ivy Ifeoma, on the internet. Since the relationship became public, a number of people took to bashing the couple, with many of them noting that his new bae is ugly and that his ex-wife, Anita, looks better.

In response to the trolling his new bae had faced, especially from people who called her ugly, Paul decided to hit back at them.

Source: Legit.ng