Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, caused a massive buzz on social media over how he dealt with people trolling his new relationship

The music star recently unveiled his new younger lover and some netizens bashed her looks, calling her ugly

In reaction to the trolling, Paul shared a series of photos of some of the trolls on his page and it got people talking

Popular Nigerian singer, PSquare’s Paul Okoye, recently dealt with his trolls in an unforgettable way that soon became a trending topic on social media.

Recall that the music star recently unveiled his relationship with a new younger lover, Ivy Ifeoma, on the internet.

Since the relationship became public, a number of people took to bashing the couple with many of them noting that his new bae is ugly and that his ex-wife, Anita, looks better.

PSquare's Paul Okoye shares photos of trolls calling his new woman ugly.

Source: Instagram

Paul Okoye ‘appreciates’ trolls calling people ugly

In response to the trolling his new bae had faced, especially from people who called her ugly, Paul Okoye decided to hit back at them.

The Reason With Me singer took to his Instagram story to share a post where he claimed that he wanted to take a moment to ‘appreciate’ trolls who call people ugly.

Paul then dedicated the next few slides on his Instagram stories to share unflattering photos of the same people who had called his woman ugly.

See below:

After a while, the singer noted that people had started deleting comments and putting their pages on private. See below:

PSquare's Paul Okoye laughs as trolls start deleting their comments.

Source: Instagram

Nigerians speak as Paul Okoye shares unflattering photos of the trolls calling his woman ugly

Paul’s move to deal with his trolls soon trended on social media and got a lot of people talking. Read what they had to say below:

mr_knightfoxx:

"Honestly people's words are just a reflection of themselves."

zinnysugar:

"I rolled on the floor when I saw this on his story. People that would have kept their opinions to themselves, now see their legs outside. it’s their scattered faces for me"

cutierashy:

"I like this ...he’s not called Rudeboy for nothing "

zhi_amaka:

"Omo!!!!! Paul is not a man of peace!!! Man woke up on the right side of vawulence!"

cookie_laack:

"Ifeoma give Paul his phone back ... this man is finished , Yul pro Max"

ewuziecc:

"They don't call him RUDEBOY for nothing "

dearmammaaa:

"He is lucky this is naija where he can't get sued."

tharevue:

"Pettiness! I love eet!"

chiiinnnyyy:

"Na lie na the babe use her hand post that thing "

obinnavictor_u:

"This is so unnecessary."

Make una kuku see am: Paul Okoye plays romantic song as he flaunts new bae

PSquare’s Paul Okoye, has continued to ‘press necks’ on social media after he boldly flaunted his new young lover, Ivy Ifeoma, online.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the music star decided to post a video of the young lady on his wall and not his stories like he had been doing.

Paul shared a video of Ifeoma and he accompanied the clip with one of Ed Sheeran’s romantic songs, Perfect, that left fans gushing.

