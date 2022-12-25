Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye of PSquare group and his new younger lover, Ivy Ifeoma, are spending Christmas together

In a video making the rounds, the celebrity couple were seen rocking matching Louis Vuitton outfits as they jetted out to South Sudan for a show

The viral video stirred a series of mixed reactions online as people either praised the couple or bashed them

Top Nigerian singer, PSquare’s Paul Okoye’s relationship with his new lover, Ivy Ifeoma, has continued to remain a trending topic on social media over their public display of affection.

The new couple decided to mark Christmas in a special way and this was seen in videos making the rounds of them together.

In the clips, Paul and Ivy were seen rocking matching outfits as they jetted off to South Sudan on Christmas Day for the singer’s show.

Paul Okoye and new bae Ivy jet out on Christmas day. Photos: @iamkingrudy

It appeared the music star had removed the jacket of his designer outfit for Ivy to wear on her clothes while he kept rocking his two-piece.

In one video, the couple were seen sitting together in the plane as Paul lamented about losing his voice.

In another clip, the couple held hands as they walked together to the plane. Paul also acted like a gentle man and let her use the stairs while he stayed back and watched her.

See the clip below:

Nigerians react to video of Paul Okoye and Ivy wearing matching outfits on Christmas

The clip of Paul and Ivy in matching clothing items spread online and netizens had mixed feelings about it. Read some comments below:

_qwinnet:

"It’s not giving what it’s supposed to give"

valeriesylvia_:

"Love with money is sweet abeg "

jennexglowtouch:

"E no wear lik this with him wife way give am children all of a sudden he becomes a good man for his girlfriend. Fear this gender."

unbothered5873:

"God abeg Na my own husband I want no be person own."

emmkke:

"Someone that's supposed to be spending Christmas with his children ‍♂️‍♂️"

miee_danny:

"See as the thing Dey sweet me for belle"

zubbeeyy:

"See as the guy come look humble... Seems he truely loves the girl sha."

fenmba:

"Am I the only person that likes this ship? "

Paul Okoye is a very good person - Singer’s new bae praises him

PSquare’s Paul Okoye’s relationship with his new young lover, Ivy Ifeoma, got people talking for the umpteenth time over her recent post.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the young model shared a video of her man looking ready to step out and she accompanied it with a caption hailing him.

Ivy described Paul as a really good person and noted that she was not even trying to show off about it.

Source: Legit.ng