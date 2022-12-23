Controversial Nigerian singer Portable recently visited the iconic Fela Anikulapo's Afrika Shrine

The Afrostreet music sensation got the opportunity to meet Afrobeat legend Femi Kuti as they took pictures together and exchanged pleasantries

Portable was later seen with veteran media personality Yeni Kuti, the eldest daughter of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo

Controversial, outspoken Nigerian singer Portable has got to be the most consistent Nigerian artist at providing constant entertainment.

He recently paid a visit to the ancestral home of Afrobeat, Afrika Shrine, where he got the opportunity to meet Femi Kuti, the first son of the genre's pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Afrostreet music sensation Portable recently visited Femi Kuti at the Afrika Shrine and stirred reactions from the veteran Afrobeat musician. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Portable was at the Shrine to promote his upcoming Live Concert, which is set to go down on December 28, 2022.

The Afrostreet singer was so hilarious that the veteran Afrobeat musician Femi Kuti could not keep up with his antics that, at some point, he had to sit down and leave him be to do his thing.

Even when Portable is trying to pass a serious message, it is done amidst some crazy comic relief, and these features are all of the very reasons why his page is one of the most frequented on Instagram.

Portable Live Concert will take place at Afrika Shrine on December 28, 2022.

Watch the hilarious video of Portable and Femi Kuti making Zeh shoulder-hand gesture:

See how netizens reacted to Portable and Femi Kuti's video at Afrika Shrine:

@dogr8:

"Actually making reasonable moves. Wahala just too much but na so."

@temmy_beats:

"Shine on my bro...no one can stop you....God o ly used them, tbey didnt plan it themself....God still remain the greatest."

@nosakhare_styles:

"Making the right moves."

@akanbi010:

"Verified anikuleti."

@sabitalk1:

"You no fit just respect yourself hide the loud first Kai."

@hollar_kash_001:

"Portable never bath today oo no be the cloth wey you wear this morning to Sango be that."

@dedollarofficial:

"This is the real definition of a street artist."

@celebbio_vibes:

"From nobody to somebody that give people joy and help. I can’t love u less bro."

