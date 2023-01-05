Controversial Nigerian singer Portable continues to show his street credibility as he performs at Shina Peller's recent campaign concert in Iseyin, Oyo state

Portable turned up for the ace nightlife king Shina Peller turn politician who is contesting for the Oyo north senatorial position at the national assembly

The Afrostreet singer as ever brought his full stage menace to the fore as he performed at the campaign concert of Accord Party Oyo state senatorial candidate

Famous controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikola aka Portable is definitely the man of the moment as he joins ace nightlife king turn politician, Shina Peller on his campaign train in Iseyin, Oyo state.

The Accord Party candidate held his campaign concert on January 5, 2023, in his hometown Iseyin and the popular controversial Afrostreet singer Portable joined other singers like CDQ, and Small Doctor to perform at the event.

Controversial singer Portable scatters goes viral again after his performance at Shina Peller's campaign concert in Iseyin. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

However, the performance of the controversial singer Portable at the campaign concert stood out, as he showed the very reason why he is regarded as the street king at the moment.

Portable during his performance climbed on top of the pillar of the stage and even climb on top of the elevated speakers leaving many shocked at his daredevil stage performances.

Watch Portable's performance at Shina Peller's campaign concert below:

See how netizens reacted to Portable's performance at Shina Peller's campaign concert in Iseyin

@2cuteoflyfe:

"Portable no dey drag eko hotel with una favs but you see the streets leave it for him."

@rocky_paige1:

"This Werey go still trend this year again."

@howonikoko_:

"Portable is not supporting any politician na money him dey look for today na accord party tomorrow can be APC."

@el_clasico.0:

"On a low portable go shows pass your favorite very affordable."

@pabloplacido33:

"Portable you no Dey sleep ? Street take over."

@azulpapix_:

"PORTABLE IS IN HIS BAG! Even if na 2m e Dey charge per show omo he is cashing out! This man Dey road everyday! Keep hustling Agba."

@o.g.b_official:

"The only celeb way no dey come late to show."

@paulayanda:

"E con b like say we no get any other artists again for diz naija apart from Portable na only him dey collect show everywhere, una must love this guy by fire by false."

“Kids are wonderful gifts,” Portable says, as he performs at a children’s Christmas Party, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial Nigerian singer Portable recently sparked emotions online with a viral video clip that he shared of where he was seen performing at a children's Christmas party in Warri.

The young singer, who recently welcomed a third child with his baby mama, Honey Berry, got people talking with the post shared on his page where he noted that children are wonderful gifts from God.

Portable, in the video shared with the caption about children being gifts from God, was seen performing while singing and dancing with the kids at the Christmas party that he attended.

Source: Legit.ng