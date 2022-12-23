Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has sparked reactions online with a clip he recently shared on his page as he was seen with his senior colleague Small Doctor

In the viral clip, Portable could be heard disclosing that he and Small Doctor are no longer fighting each and are now back on talking terms

The beef between both artists, according to the report, was resolved by wealthy businessman and show promoter Abu Abel

Controversial Nigerian Afrostreet singer Portable has come out just hours after calling his senior colleague Small Doctor to disclose that he has resolved and settled his beef with the penalty crooner.

In a trending clip shared on his page, Portable revealed that Small Doctor had told him that he was not interested in holding grudges against him and wanted them to sheath their swords.

A video of controversial singer Portable and his colleague Small Doctor after settling their beef goes viral. Photo credit:@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In the video, Small Doctor could be seen begging Portable to stop making shouting while noting that he doesn't want to fight with him anymore.

If you had resolved this fight, my boys are ready to kill at least 50 people in front of your house - Portable

All of this was coming just hours after Portable had called out Small Doctor, dissing him as a star of years gone, and he was the rave of the moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Portable even noted in the viral clip that if the beef between himself and Small Doctor had not been resolved in time, his boys were already on alert to kill at least 50 people in front of the Fuji musician's house.

According to the report, the fight was settled by wealthy socialite Abu Abel at his Lekki mansion.

See the video clip of Portable and Small Doctor settling the fight below:

See how netizens reacted to Portable and Small Doctor's beef coming to an end

@deejayneptune:

"We must give SD wahala o."

@officialvhino:

"Na now I believe say portable werey na 1st grade."

@samzvisuals:

"Small doctor don calm down, portable get street pass SD presently Sha."

@shegunzzz:

"I Dey wonder if portable go Dey smell .. Abi d guy Dey use deodorant ni."

@mrpresidennnt:

"Normally dem suppose check this portable brain to make sure all the nuts deh intact and nothing don loose anyhow."

@blessedchild789:

"Portable know the kind thing you go dey talk o . No use mouth implicate yourself o."

@osinwin_spoblog2:

"Portable is very wise he knows what his doing."

@damsilva2x:

"No matter the settlement portables go still talk he mind out."

"You Send 'Awawa' Boys Make Dem Come Catch Me": Portable calls out Small Doctor, rains heavy curses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial singer Portable is in the news as usual, and this time, he has scores to settle with colleague Small Doctor.

According to the singer during his rant on Instagram live, Small Doctor sent some 'awawa' boys after him and ordered them to strip him naked so that he could rescue him like a messiah.

Expressing how angry he is, Portable makes sure to let his colleague know that he is worse than him in the ways of the street.

Source: Legit.ng