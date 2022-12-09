Nigerians couldn't help, but give controversial singer Portable his accolades after a recent video of him performing his hit single, 'Apostle Must To Hear This' with a live band went viral

The singer while performing was a lot calmer than his usual self during the live band performance as he showed his range and singing capacity to the fullest

Portable's performance at the Echooroom has been trending online with many of his followers crediting him while noting they wanted more of this from him

Famous controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable recently trended online as a video of him performing his hit single, 'Apostle Must To Hear This' with a live band went viral.

Portable in the clips shared on his page during his recent visit to Echooroom was quite a bliss to watch. The singer showed his vocal range while exhibiting a side of his personality that he isn't famed for.

A video of controversial singer Portable performing with a live band goes viral online. Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@echooroom

Source: Instagram

The Afrostreet music sensation sang with a live band to live instruments, proving a lot of people wrong that he isn't an autotune jockey but a proper singer.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the track 'Apostle' was at first a freestyle by Portable before it was recorded and mixed into a studio hit for his debut album 'Ika of Afrika'.

See below Portable's performance with a live band:

See how netizens reacted to Portable's video where he performed with a live band

@realdemmievee:

"Can’t you sing for God ☠️ this is what we want from you henceforth uncle Zeh."

@lutoyema:

"You sef see as u enjoy yourself today ,see the type of people that sang with you ,see the type of songs you sang with them all because you behaved well."

@amber_bradley_152:

"If you talk say portable no good e no go better for your generation till una perish much love idan mi."

@iamremote:

"Walahi the song dey sweet me."

@iam_samcruhz:

"E clear! Even some big name nor fit perform live without auto tune."

@mc_spiritual_:

"You for just tell us say na Apostle Suleiman incident you de sing about."

@gorosoekiti:

"Wow! Omoh dr zeh!! Na talent you be!! Respect lojokojo."

@olunweke:

"You too sabi Ajeh."

@bossman__j:

"Very talented, but reduce your werey."

@official.koloboy1:

"Truth be told this is maddddddd."

“Apostle must to hear this”: Fans react as Portable drops new single shading popular clergyman Pastor Suleman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, went viral online recently, and this time it was because of a controversial song he released.

The singer's latest song, which has gone viral online, is the freestyle he dropped on his social media page weeks ago after the famous attack that Apostle Johnson Suleman and his family survived.

The new song by Portable detailed the gunmen's attack on Apostle Suleman while also slamming the clergyman for being afraid of dying.

Source: Legit.ng