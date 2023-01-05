Sina Rambo's ex-wife Heidi Korth seems not to want to have anything to do with the Adeleke family anymore

Shortly after it was confirmed that Davido paid Chioma's bride price, different reactions, mostly joyous took over social media

A troll in Heidi's comment section noted that she is jealous of Chioma, to which the mum of one gave a suspicious reply

Davido and his lover Chioma aka Chef Chi will finally give Nigerians the most anticipated wedding of the year.

Following reactions to the fact that the singer already paid Chioma's bride price, a troll took to Davido's cousin's ex-wife Heidi Korth who left her man after calling him out recently.

Nigerians react to Heidi's reply to a troll Photo credit: @fraukorth/@thechefchi

The troll identified as Davinia in Heidi's comment section pointed out that Chioma is the true definition of beauty, hence the jealousy.

Heidi immediately clapped back at the troll and told her to carry her 'endurance group' elsewhere.

Se e the exchange below:

Nigerians react to the exchange

derbiedoo:

"For every gbas there must surely be a Gbos cheers to #2023 "

startlet27:

"I don’t want to laugh but kimmon! For every gbas there’s a gbos "

soft_steph_30:

"Na real Edurance group "

vykyextraordinaire:

"Let her endure ...if you don't want to endure getaat and move on !!!"

__cleopatraah:

" why did she have to do this."

easymeals55

"Now, all the endurance fans dey run kitikiti. Nobody has the monopoly of gbasgbos. . She say she no dey endure, una dey cry."

nenies_zoe:

"You people haf spoiled this fine geh with badmouth."

official_francy98:

"Abeg na assurance group we dey o 001 + 002 4life "

aaa_maraa:

"Serves the person right why go to someone’s comment section to type rubbish like what’s the correlation."

Sina Rambo finally breaks silence after wife called him out

Popular Nigerian singer and cousin to Davido, Sina Rambo, finally reacted to his wife, Heidi Korth’s claims of domestic violence.

Taking to his official Instagram story, the music star’s lawyers released an official statement on his behalf.

In the document, Heidi’s claims were labeled as baseless lies with no iota of truth in them. It was noted that Sina is an upstanding and respectable member of society who respects family values.

Source: Legit.ng