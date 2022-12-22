Nollywood and fans were thrown into mourning following the death of Ibadan-based entertainer and comedian, Peteru

The young man who was loved by all sadly passed away barely one month after losing his father

Peteru's friend Testimony Jaga revealed the late comedian was planning to get married next month before succumbing to colon cancer

A young Nigerian entertainer based in Ibadan, Oyo state, Tobi Owomoyela Nifemi, better known as Peteru, passed away after years of battling colon cancer.

Nollywood as well as the entertainment industry was thrown into mourning following the tragic news.

Late Peteru's friend Testimony laments after his death Photo credit: @testimony_jaga/@peterucomedy1

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the terrible news, Peteru's friend Testimony Jaga who refused to believe the tragic news revealed the late comedian just proposed to his fiancée.

Being the only one present during the romantic moment, Jaga disclosed that they were already planning his late friend's wedding after his father's burial.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He also sent his condolences to Peteru's family if the news of his death was indeed true.

"mehn what is going on right now @peterucomedy1 ? Someone should tell me is a prank pls, he just proposed to his fiancée and I was the only one there. I know you comedians are full of jokes ooh! We were planning for his wedding after his father’s burial. What I hear saddens my heart honestly ( se dandan ni ki omo Ologo maa ku laipe ojo ni? ). We were planning my January outreach concert together WHAT A LIFE!!! My condolences to the family of my brother @peterucomedy1 if this story is true."

See his post below:

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, a shaken Testimony Jaga gave more details about his late friend.

On the comedian's condition before his tragic death, Jaga revealed he died from complications.

"He died from complications from colon cancer, not lung cancer."

Jaga also cleared runours about the late comedian's marital status as well as the proposal to his fiancée.

"He was married, now separated. He was planning to tie the knot to another lady next year."

Nigerians react to Testimony Jaga's post

seunofthecareshopbyhos:

"This is sad !! Rest well brother "

soyesings:

"Kaiiiiii peteru aaah this one hook me"

isosophiagreatnesszoe:

"Hmmmm, it's well,I pray may the Holy spirit comfort his family."

ayoifetoluwalase:

"Hmmm this news shock me sef , after all his hustle in life then sudden this happened ‍♂️‍♂️. My sincere condolences goes to his family."

stephen.esther.7503:

"God have mercythis is too much ooo."

glotopb:

"I saw this this morning, never knew him but so sad to lose a young promising man like this "

Sammie Okposo’s widow, Ozioma weeps, pours sand on his grave at final burial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that reactions trailed the video clips that surfaced online from the burial ceremony of veteran gospel singer Sammie Okposo.

The singer's beautiful wife Ozioma wept bitterly when her husband's body was lowered into the ground.

Ozioma at some point during the burial ceremony as Sammie's body was lowered into his grave asked that they stopped as she tried to reach out to her late husband one more time.

Source: Legit.ng