Nollywood filmmaker Kemi Adetiba has sparked sweet reactions online after revealing what she has been up to

Taking to her official Twitter page, Adetiba who tied the knot several months ago disclosed that a third and final wedding ceremony is underway

Many were spotted in the comment section of her post with congratulatory messages while others criticized the many ceremonies involved in Nigeria weddings

Much-loved Nollywood filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba, has informed friends and family members that their party shoes still have one final lap to go.

The King of Boys filmmaker recently took to her official Twitter page with a post in which she revealed that she is planning her third and final wedding ceremony.

Kemi Adetiba says her third wedding ceremony is coming soon. Photo: @kemiadetiba

Source: Instagram

Adetiba who had a civil ceremony and star-studded traditional wedding ceremony back in April 2022, mentioned how it is so strange to be preparing for yet another ceremony.

“Feels strange to already be married, yet planning our final wedding still. And one so distanced from the trad. Lol,” the media executive tweeted.

See her post below:

@osward_vera users react

@osward_vera said:

"Congratulations ma'am."

@Praise_Toby said:

"Toh. Such is life. Forever and ever is what they said. So do it as many times as you like✨❤️."

@ToyinFSanni said:

"Hearty Congrats again."

@bunnyscott4 said:

"I feel the constitution regarding marriage matters should have a clearly written section that makes traditional and family marriage a fraudulent act when legally recognized marriage can be done."

@Billybabo1 said:

"I go like dey the wedding sef.. Aunty @kemiadetiba no dey everly Dull us !!"

Source: Legit.ng