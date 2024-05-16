Nigerian superstar Wizkid recently shared some images of himself on his social media page, and they have sparked reactions online

The trending photos are the first images the Nigerian singer would be posting on his social media page for nearly 17 weeks

Something about the viral post shared by Wizkid has caught the attention of many of his fans as they continue to anticipate his upcoming album Morayo

Renowned Afro-fusion superstar Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, has sparked massive reactions online with his recent post.

The singer recently got into an online battle with his colleague Davido and posted photos on his Instagram story.

These are the first images the Nigerian singer would share on Instagram in over 17 weeks.

Wizkid is famous for his subtle use of social media to ignite attention and anticipation among his fans.

Over the last few months, the singer has continued to stir anticipation amongst his fans ahead of the release of his sixth studio album, Morayo.

See the trending Wizkid's photos that got people talking:

Fans react to Wizkid's viral pictures

Comments have trailed the recent images shared online by the singer. Something noticed in the viral photos has caught the attention of netizens.

The whiteboard in the background of the image, which contains the tracklist of his upcoming album, has caught the attention of netizens and Wizkid's fans.

Here are some of the reactions that trailed photos:

@iyanu_starboy:

"Big daddy."

@itzbasito:

"It’s white board time, looks like we are getting close to MORAYO time."

@blaqjgram:

"Big Daddy Wiz."

@gracious_burghin:

"Very soon u go see dis design for one of their fav body."

@ccc_4our:

"Naso e dey always create track list wey go hard you to skip."

@HUSHPUPPI420:

"Bro not aging anytime soon . Niggur been aging backwards."

@Lirahback:

"2 years from now, he never release am."

@YND_1600:

"The only thing wey make me like wiz no pass sey him Shakara too much Guy if another man get shakara like this. The world fit hate am."

@Iamsky20:

"Let’s have it King . About to set another record for the New Cats."

@iam_nazzzy:

"See how many songs baba don line up."

Wizkid describes his new kind of music

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Wizkid expressed his anger about being boxed when it comes to the kind of music he makes.

During the rant, the Nigerian singer noted that he was no longer an Afrobeats singer, revealing the type of music he now makes.

After revealing that he now makes Bollywood music, he slammed his fans, throwing abusive words at them.

