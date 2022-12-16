The burial ceremony of gospel singer Sammie Okposo stir emotions online as his wife Ozioma and his daughter Alula were seen both crying while his body is lowered into his grave

The video of the veteran gospel minister being lowered into the grave was such a surreal moment for many of the singer's fans, as final goodbyes were said to him

Sammie's wife Ozioma was seen in the viral clip, to have been in obvious distraught as his grave was covered up with sand and plastered

Reactions trail the video clips that have surfaced online from the burial ceremony of the veteran gospel singer Sammie Okposo.

The singer's beautiful wife Ozioma weeping bitterly when her husband's body was lowered into the ground has been the most attention gripping as many empathize with her.

Video clips of Ozioma, Sammie Okposo's wife, crying bitterly at his final burial ceremony stirs emotions online. Photo credit: @nikkilaoye

Source: Instagram

Ozioma at some point during the burial ceremony as Sammie's body was lowered into his grave asked that they stopped as she tried to reach out to her late husband one more time.

Another, inconsolable soul at the burial was Sammie Okposo's eldest daughter, Alula. She lost control of her emotions too when she was asked to pour sand on her father's casket after his body was lowered into the ground.

Watch the burial ceremony of Sammie Okposo below:

See how netizens reacted to the video clips from Sammie Okposo's burial ceremony

@mayyuledochie:

"May his soul RIP!"

@chitaoxe1:

"Ozii it’s well May God comfort urip sammie .dis lifeee."

@munabossqueen:

"The stage everyone must pass through, All we pray for is long and celebration of life. Hold God tight Rip sammie okposo."

@uche_pofficial:

"Only someone that have lost a love one can relate."

@joycekalu:

"My brother journey well … ijeoma."

@sandra_achums:

"May his soul continue to rest in paradise."

@sxft.sxft:

"Bruh. This is when it really hits Yu. When someone you’ve loved.cared for. Enters the earth. There’s no pain comparable."

@papi_demillie:

"Losing a loved one can be shattering. Fellas, death is fINAL, but life is full of possibilities."

Touching moment Sammie Okposo’s wife ‘Ozioma’ burst into tears when she saw him on screen, appreciating her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the burial procession of late veteran gospel artist, Sammie Okposo, recently kicked off.

Many of his industry colleagues turned up for the singer's night of tributes to celebrate him. It was a night of sober reflection and celebration of a great minister of God.

However, the most captivating moment from the event captured on camera that has gone viral online was when the singer's wife Ozioma couldn't help but burst into tears when a clip of her husband was projected on the big screen.

Source: Legit.ng