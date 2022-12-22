Zazu hitmaker, Portable, has made the news again following some surprising revelations in a recent interview with Echo Room

According to the controversial rising star, nobody in the music industry can take credit for helping him attain stardom

Portable made it clear that he was already popular before he met Poco Lee and top rapper Olamide

Controversial music star, Portable, has stirred mixed reactions on social media after taking a surprising u-turn during a recent interview with Echo Room.

A portion of the singer’s interview making the rounds online captured the moment he cleared the air as it regards his rise to stardom.

Portable says no one made him popular. Photo: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable argued that it was difficult to get anyone to help him and he was only able to get by with the grace of God and support from fans.

However, when the host made reference to a trending story of how Poco Lee linked him up with rap star, Olamide, Portable strongly declared that no one in the music industry can be credited for his success.

“Nobody blow me,” the singer argued as he submitted that a lot of people were in his DMs after the success of Zazu and it was all because it was his time to shine.

Portable stressed that he was already famous before meeting the two but didn’t embrace the reality because he was still struggling financially.

Watch him speak below:

Social media reacts to Portable's video

seedoffd said:

"Who know this weyre before? You only blow within you sango area. Thanks to pocolee and Olamide, you’ll still be local champ shouting zazuze in Carnivals and trenches street jams. Ungrateful."

stankidosplash said:

"Sharrap!!! Keep calm and thank poco and olamide they are your destiny helper! For Christ sake!"

futballpunter said:

"Na why, Na why Na why pple no dey help again for dis life"

_toby_loba said:

"Ahhh my GOAT don dey cap oo nah why people no dey help people be this."

churchill_777 said:

"Before Olamide will sign any artiste, they must bring doctor report."

thisisrachelle_ said:

"Pride, is that you? ....Who knew Portable before zazoo happened?"

officialbobbyfredrick__ said:

"This guy trended for a full year , las las na poverty be humility,fame shows u a person's true nature."

Source: Legit.ng