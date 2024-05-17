A Nigerian lady has shared her experience after writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

According to her, she got the same score and course in the two consecutive years she sat for the examination

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions about her rare experience

A Nigerian lady, Onolunosen Winifred Adeyinka, has shared how she got the same aggregate score in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in two different years.

Despite passing the examination, Winifred chose to rewrite the next year because she didn't like the course she was given.

Lady gets same score in two exams

Winifred said she got an aggregate score of 244 in the first examination and got admission to study biochemistry.

However, she didn't like the course so she decided to write another examination the next year.

Surprisingly, she got the same score and was also given the same course she had rejected the previous year.

While sharing her story via her Facebook account, Winifred described her experience as a 'weird coincidence'.

In her words:

"Amazing. I also had same jamb score in two different years and same course given, 2 different years. The jamb score was 244. Course given; biochemistry. I didn't like the course so I wrote another jamb in 2008. Same course given again. Biochemistry. Lol Weird coincidence."

Lady shares 'weird' experience with JAMB

Nigerians shared their opinions about her story in the comments.

Anifowose said:

"Coincidental or Epistemic Luck! Excellent results."

Blessing Ene wrote:

"Woooow! Amazing. Greater heights I wish them. You are so blessed deaconess."

@Sanmoe said:

"Now that Jamb has not release the original results,how are we going to upload our olevel results."

Christian Steven said:

"This is wat mine is showing dose it mean mine too is still under investigation."

Chinawa Kingsley added:

"Congratulations Ma."

Source: Legit.ng