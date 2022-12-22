Nollywood stars are currently in a gloomy state of mind as they mourn a young Ibadan-based comedian by the name of Peteru, who recently died after years of battling with Colon cancer

Peteru is an On-Air personality, an MC and a comedian based in Ibadan, Oyo state; his death was announced online by Yoruba actress Fumi Awelewa

The young man's death is coming just barely a month after he lost his father; he is reported to have been suffering from a terminal illness, Colon cancer

A young Nigerian entertainer based in Ibadan, Oyo state, by the name Tobi Owomoyela Nifemi, better known as Peteru, is reported to have died after years of battling the fatal ailment of Colon cancer.

Peteru is quite a household name in Ibadan, famed for his unique sense of humour and delivery at mimicking people amongst many other talents of his. It was reported that the young comedian passed away on Wednesday evening, December 21, 2022.

Nollywood stars take to social media to express their grief as they mourn the recent passing of fast-rising comedian Peteru. Photo credit: @peterucomedy1

Pictures of the super-talented comic whose life was cut short have rent the air on social media as his colleagues in the entertainment industry mourn his him.

Tobi's death is reported also to have come just five weeks after his father was buried.

See Temilola Sobola's post mourning Peteru's death:

See how Nigerians reacted to the sudden passing of comedian Peteru

@funmiawelewa:

"Haa Peteru oremi this one pain me gan."

@ajisefinnimariamadedoyin:

"Just hearing this name for the first time, may his soul Rest In Peace."

@aramideopeyemi:

"This is just too sad and heart broken."

@_meynah:

"This cannot be true na … no no God please."

@taiwo_bola:

"Jesus Christ woke up to see this, I'm always looking forward to him once big brother show starts."

@dotlyf:

"Oh my! you know when you don’t see people don’t get mad! Everyone is dealing with something! I’m so sorry, what an awesome skit maker and great looking man."

@elle_banky:

"Wait ooo is it that Peteru that usually analyses big brother, Oh my goodness. May God rest his soul."

