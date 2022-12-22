Nigerians have been thrown into confusion following Elsie Okpocha's post after her hubby Basketmouth announced the end of their marriage.

The comedian shocked many after he dropped a post on his social media pages saying he and his wife couldn't continue their union after 12 long years

The mum of three shared a video on her page, advertising her business, further stirring reactions online

Basketmouth and his wife Elseie Okpocha have got Nigerians thinking they are toying with everyone's emotions.

Shortly after the comedian announced the end of their marriage, the mum of three shared a video on her Instagram page, advertising her paint business.

Nigerians react to Basketmouth's wife's post Phot credit: @elsieokpocha

Source: Instagram

Many people found Elsie's post weird, seeing as her marriage of 12 years with three kids suddenly ended in divorce.

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Elsie's post

jadetv_intl:

"Una for don tell us say na paint advert una wan do na...#brightfamecolors "

kwin_missy:

"If una know basket mouth, you will know he doesn’t do regular joke! No worry… him dey play. U see him and bovi, they don’t do regular comedy."

creamiest_ada:

"My Beautiful Woman please what’s happening oKai una dey make marriage fear person o,not nice na."

mikeoil5:

"Please don't tell me this is true. May God restore this Union and heal the offended one. "

iam_macswan:

"E no easy to combine business and trauma. Just be fine."

iamqueenbenny:

"I knew something was wrong with her recent posts... I just knew that there was something wrong with this marriage... Oh God why na"

chinyere900:

"Your husband just announced to the whole world that ur marriage is over... Could this be the biggest joke? I don't understand I use to admire both alot....... Pls stop already."

billiscobar:

"So Na advert and PR una dey pull... It's well."

