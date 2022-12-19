Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has resorted to throwing shade at popular influencer, Papaya Ex, over her housewarming party

Papaya had her event on December 18 and Bobrisky took to his page to troll her by laughing at the turnout

According to the controversial crossdresser, his own pre-housewarming event was better than Papaya’s Party

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, is not backing down from his beef with social media influencer, Papaya Ex, and he recently trolled her over her housewarming party.

Recall that Papaya unveiled her new mansion and noted that she will be opening the house on December 18, 2022.

The D-day finally came with videos from the event making the rounds on social media. Bobrisky then took to his page to react to the event.

Bobrisky trolls Papaya Ex over her housewarming party. Photos: @bobrisky222, @papaya_ex

Source: Instagram

On his Snapchat profile, the crossdresser resorted to throwing shade at Papaya’s event which he described as being very dry.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Bob laughed at Papaya on his page and noted that he was watching the World Cup finals and not her event.

In his words:

“Na final World cup i dey watch wetin you dey watch ? God no make d small money i dey manage waste . Everywhere just dry .”

In a subsequent post, the crossdresser also trolled Papaya’s party guests and noted that she should have invited ballers and not skit makers.

He wrote:

“Invite ballers to ur parrty not Instagram skit makers”.

In subsequent posts, Bobrisky resorted to comparing Papaya’s party with his own pre-housewarming party. The crossdresser gloated about his party venue, his giant cake, his outfits and more.

See screenshots of the posts below:

Nigerians react as Bobrisky laughs at Papaya Ex’s housewarming party

The crossdresser’s online jabs at Papaya did not go unnoticed by netizens and they reacted. Read what some of them had to say below:

biod_un:

"Her house warming have an actual house that’s all that matters."

phadekhemmy:

"Idris, final world Cup biti bawo? Is the world coming to an end ni? Please oooo, it's world Cup final ooooo. May this Not be the final world Cup in Jesus' name. Amen."

3aynab:

"But this man still has not been able to pack to the “House”. Na still wall paper house shim still Dey."

stylebywofysnaz:

"Idris Rest. Na your mates the pitch dey play football."

oneheart_but_two:

"Lol Bob seriously need to grow up.. this competition every time is not life o.. hmm.. 30yrs still same childish character."

favourug:

"This man just Dey fight himself."

sisi_medley:

"Is this man not over 30?? And he’s dragging a 21 year old girl on top who spend money pass??‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️. No shame"

nomeebun:

"No one cares about anybody’s house warming to be very honest!!‍♀️"

sheikhayates:

"Such a wrong date to choose."

mr.agugua:

"First of all. this bobrisky na agbaya . Old man wey dey fight small girl. ."

Papaya Ex arrives at housewarming party in a chariot

Controversial social media influencer, Papaya Ex, finally had her much-anticipated housewarming party on Sunday, December 18, and it was nothing short of a carnival.

Papaya made her grand arrival at the venue in a chariot that made her appear just like a fairytale princess.

The influencer also made sure to keep God involved in her party as a popular clergyman, Muyideen Ajani Bello, was on ground to admonish guests and deliver a powerful sermon.

Source: Legit.ng