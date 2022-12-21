A netizen has named controversial singer Portable Zazu as Nigeria's artist with the best stage performance after Burna Boy

Portable, who is known for his different stunts on stage, acknowledged the post by sharing it on his Instagram page

However, some of the singer's followers seem to have different opinions of his stage performance being rated second best

Upcoming singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable Zazu has shared a post where a Twitter user named @tyrantkingg rated him as the second-best stage performer in Nigeria after music star Burna Boy.

According to the Twitter user, no Nigerian artist comes close to Portable aside from Burna Boy regarding his stage performance, as he stressed that people were not ready for the conversation.

Portable acknowledges the post naming him 2nd best stage performer after Burna Boy. Credit: @portablebaeby @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“After Burna Boy , Portable is the 2nd Nigerian Artist with the best stage performance but we’re not yet ready for this conversation.”

Reacting, the Zeh Nation boss shared the tweet on his Instagram page with his popular slang in the caption.

“Wahala Wahala Wahala Akoi Grace.”

See the post below:

Internet users react

See some of the reactions below:

specialspesh:

"Yes I agree bro you too bad."

thatbeardediboboy:

"This one don smoke ibo! Na to Dey endanger him life say e Dey climb stage be performance? may God protect us all."

samdot001:

"Trust me portable you Dey really try ."

tunswale:

"I was at Asake in Washington, I swear he survived with his hits not his performance he needs training, wizkid is hi-life just vibe seen him. Burna electrifying. I don’t think I want to be at portables concert not yet impressed for what song, notbuet."

thekoladegram:

"I agree, This guy fit climb transformer just to perform ."

sukar_72:

"With the rubbish wey you Dey perform for stage and the rubbish music wey you Dey sing."

Portable makes money rain in Ado-Ekiti

Portabl,e who was in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state capita,l over the weekend for a show took to his Instagram page to share videos of his arrival in the state.

The Zazu crooner could be seen on a car as he threw money in the air with many hailing while some ran after him to get their share.

Sharing the video, Portable added a caption that read:

"Wahala Wahala Wahala Kinimah Dawo dawo Set Awon Shawo Shawo Akoi Million Fans ADO EKITI ❤️ Say Money Bizza Bizza Kinimah Fajah Kinimah Go far Dr ZEH Nation Idamu ADUGBO The Street Problem Wahala Musician."

Source: Legit.ng