Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli recently took to social media with videos and pictures showing how her family enjoyed the World Cup games over the weekend

Apparently, the movie star hosted her children’s ‘oyinbo’ friends in their home and there was a lot of yummy goodness for those who came by

Pictures and videos shared captured plates of jollof rice and chicken that were devoured and social media users had different things to say

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nothing beats the feeling of watching football with family and friends and this was exactly the situation of things at actress Omoni Oboli’s house over the weekend.

The Nollywood actress and filmmaker took to her Instagram and Twitter pages with pictures and videos taken during the final World Cup games.

Omoni Oboli hosts her children's 'oyinbo' friends. Photo: @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

Apparently, the doting mum offered to host her children’s ‘oyinbo’ friends for a viewing party and everyone present had fun.

“Hosted a World Cup finals viewing party for the boys and their friends and I’m so glad I did! Most spectacular game I have ever watched! Congratulations Messi!,” she wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

To make the experience even more interesting, the actress cooked up a storm as she treated everyone to nice plates of jollof rice and suya chicken.

Check out pictures and a video below:

Social media users react

ememisong said:

"Nice one❤️❤️❤️ Kk would have loved to be there He was screaming my ears off as Argentina scored."

divinegrace1234 said:

"Nice!!,I hope you put enough pepper for oyinbo, they need the, "oesophagus" experience."

simplyih said:

"All this for football viewing? Ees like we'll be watching the whole Olympics at yours. Seats booked and reserved please."

huskylala said:

"I no go wan host this kind thing. Make them no go break my TV while screaming ."

myprincess112 said:

"Beautiful moments, I will do this for my children and their friends too years to come."

Omoni Oboli and hubby mark 22nd wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Omoni Oboli was heartily congratulated by many friends and colleagues on the occasion of her 22nd wedding anniversary with hubby, Nnamdi.

The actress and her husband were spotted in an adorable dance video shared to mark the special occasion.

"Happy anniversary fam! Nnamdi this oppression is becoming too much o. She don manage improve small sha. 22 years is not beans," comedian AY wrote as he congratulated the couple.

Source: Legit.ng