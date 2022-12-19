Social media influencer Papaya Ex gathered friends, family members and colleagues in the entertainment industry for a lavish housewarming party

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment she arrived in a chariot at the party venue

Rapper Zlatan Ibile, socialite Pretty Mike, skit makers Isbae U and Sydney talker among others all showed up for the celebrant

Controversial social media influencer, Papaya Ex, finally had her much-anticipated housewarming party on Sunday, December 18, and it was nothing short of a carnival.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that crossdresser Bobrisky had called out Papaya and threatened to steal the shine from her on the day of her housewarming party.

Celebs storm Papaya's housewarming party.



Well, it appears Bobrisky didn’t keep to his word as the content creator shut down the internet with photos and videos from the star-studded event.

Papaya made her grand arrival at the venue in a chariot that made her appear just like a fairytale princess.

Watch the moment she arrived at the party venue below:

The influencer also made sure to keep God involved in her party as a popular clergyman, Muyideen Ajani Bello, was on ground to admonish guests and deliver a powerful sermon.

Watch him speak below:

Another video captured the moment Papaya and her friends danced into the venue as guests cheered them on.

Pretty Mike and others rain money on Papaya

Socialite Pretty Mike and rapper Zlatan Ibile were also among those who showed up to celebrate with the new house owner.

Videos spotted on social media captured the moment they joined Papaya on the dance floor and rained money on her.

Watch below:

Social media users react

donpapatee said:

"House warming at Podium event center lekki? I don’t get it, is podium event center her house? Who is she trying to tension gangan?"

official_ikechukwu said:

"Housewarming at event centre?"

adebanke2611 said:

"I trust Alfa Muhydeen Bello, he will pour out the bitter truth no matter how much he's being paid. No nonsense Alfa."

official_ainamariam said:

"Awusubilahi so none of baba children can tell baba no to attend this."

khegy_tiara said:

"Your house warming Dey clash with World Cup finals and return of OBO Dey play."

comfort_gabriella1 said:

"Well as gistlover will say don’t be pressured by the lifestyle and what you see from them."

owolabieunice said:

"Party part, all the time, unnecessary occasions. People are buying houses here without noise ."

spekstores said:

"All these wahala no plenty untop house warming?"

