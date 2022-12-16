A Nigerian lady has been trending online recently after she took to social media to reveal that ace singer Paul Okoye of the P-Square slid into her DM to brutally insult her

The lady by the name of Oluchi Sonia Okwenna shared some screenshots of her conversation with Paul Okoye and some of the insults she received from the singer

However, the insults by King Rudy didn't dissuade Oluchi as she went on to still call out the singer while noting that cheating on his ex-wife Anita Okoye was wrong

A young disabled Nigerian lady by the name of Oluchi Sonia Okwenna recently went viral online after she was trolled by the famous singer, Paul Okoye of the P-Square music duo.

Oluchi, who revelled in her few hours of fame, took to her Twitter handle to share some screenshots of the insults she got from Paul, for calling his new babe ugly.

A Nigerian Lady by the name of Oluchi calls out Paul Okoye for sliding into her DM to insult her. Photo credit: @iamkingrudy/@sabiradio

The young lady, however, wasn't dissuaded by King Rudy's trolling and insult; instead, she took the shine off it and still went on to call out the singer for cheating on his ex-wife Anita Okoye.

While also noting that one woman is enough for a man, and tagging polygamy as evil.

See the frosty exchange between Paul Okoye and Oluchie below:

See how netizens reacted to the post of Paul Okoye insulting a young disabled lady online

@talk2ojay:

"She is capping, though. God blessed David and Solomon with riches and wives, not ‘wife’ inclusive. Just do whatever works for you that doesn’t affect others, and mind your business!"

@amy_chuks:

"I have seen this girls videos,she is a fighter and a survivor, people living with disability life matters,so is very insensitive of Paul to insult her."

@moponz:

"Oluchi your room is dirty !! Don’t try to be innocent, he won’t dm you if you didn’t insult him."

@rukkyie:

"But u started first and he had your time."

@paiseols:

"He is doing too much to defend his actions...if he continues like this, the peace of mind sef hin no go see am."

@lilyspicekitchen:

"Next time mind your business and leave people's relationship alone!!!"

@kween_telma:

"Serves the girl right...everybody should mind their business in this country..we are all adult..."

@justdaddy_yo:

"Na u de speak for the woman nii. The ex-wife no de talk, na u de talk for am."

