Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye of the PSquare group, has continued to flaunt his new younger lover, Ivy Zenny, on social media

In a new development, the music star took to his page to share a loved of mirror selfie of himself with his woman

A number of netizens reacted to the post with some of them commenting on how good they looked together

Nigerian singer, PSquare’s Paul Okoye, has continued to trend online over his new relationship with a younger lover, Ivy Zenny.

Despite the backlash their relationship has faced, the music star seems unfazed and has continued to flaunt his love life on social media.

Just recently, Paul Okoye took to his Instagram story to share a new loved up video of himself with Ivy.

PSquare's Paul Okoye shares loved up video with new younger lover, stirs mixed reactions. Photos: @iamkingrudy

In the clip, the music star and his bae were seen taking a mirror selfie after Ivy finished getting her hair done.

The couple were seen smiling sheepishly as Ivy also proceeded to putting her head on her man’s shoulder while they posed for the camera.

Paul Okoye’s romantic selfie with younger lover stirs mixed reactions

The latest post of the couple flaunting their relationship continued to raise mixed feelings online. While some netizens had grown to love it, others still commented on how young Paul’s new lover is.

Read some of their comments below:

budgetfriendly_store:

"They look good togetherI pray a responsible man come Anita’s way too"

thelindalyn:

"They’re happy. That’s all that matters."

zhi_amaka:

"I no go talk anything, make Paul no go post my picture for him story"

_queen_olly:

"But what if all these is just to make the girl popular....I still don’t believe he’s dating her sha...maybe if she get belle for am I go believe "

gendalibra_official:

"They seem happy."

mz_kings_:

"Things he hardly do with his ex wife .men ooo!!!"

nessie_milton:

"Trying so hard,to prove what exactly? That you’ve found happiness? Na so you de post your wife everyday before ? Well,Wish them love and Nepa ✌️"

pearllyndah:

"I’m shamelessly shipping "

__oloyedesandra:

"It’s not giving relationship vibes or it’s just meeee!?! ‍♀️"

judilucy_esq:

"Moral lesson, that your childhood celebrity crush can still be your man. #hope. What God cannot do does not exist.❤️❤️"

Paul Okoye shares unflattering photos of trolls who called his bae ugly

PSquare’s Paul Okoye dealt with his trolls in an unforgettable way that soon became a trending topic on social media.

Recall that the music star recently unveiled his relationship with a new younger lover, Ivy Ifeoma, on the internet.

Since the relationship became public, a number of people took to bashing the couple, with many of them noting that his new bae is ugly and that his ex-wife, Anita, looks better.

In response to the trolling his new bae had faced, especially from people who called her ugly, Paul decided to hit back at them.

Source: Legit.ng