Paul Okoye continues to make it clear that he isn’t bothered about the backlash from netizens as it regards his love life

The singer was recently out and about in Lagos and he stepped with his young and beautiful lover, Ivy, by his side

Some videos shared also captured the moment Paul was sighted with his twin brother, Peter, and Ivy at the event they attended

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It appears Paul Okoye of Psquare is not bothered about what online critics have been saying about his love life, especially since family members have already welcomed his woman.

Amid continued backlash, the singer also known as Rudeboy took to his Instastory channel with videos filmed during a recent hangout.

Psquare's Paul Okoye spotted with lover and his brother. Photo: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Apparently, Paul and his young lover, Ivy, had stepped out for a show and they seemed to have had an interesting night.

Another video shared also captured Paul’s twin brother, Peter Okoye, spending time with the lovebirds at the event.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the clip as spotted on social media below:

Social media users react

eyram_bayflex said:

"In the end everyone deserves to be happy. Life goes on."

chiomalavida said:

"Put this atarado in our eyes baby. I’m here for it ."

cyril_unusual said:

"Na this girl fit all of una wey no dey mind una business, she's young and understands SM rants, so keep wasting ur time to troll her."

laviva_mandi said:

"Are these people trying to pepper us ni!?? e don do biko."

arewajune said:

"He is doing it on purpose and I am loving it."

Paul Okoye's ex-wife Anita spotted with 'oyinbo' in video

Still in a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that Paul Okoye's former wife, Anita, sparked reactions online after a video from her 34th birthday party surfaced.

The clip captured the celebrant posing with an 'oyinbo' man and many couldn't help but wonder if she has started dating again.

"She has everything right to enjoy her life, because you are a man doesn’t mean you have the monopoly of enjoyment," one social media user who reacted to the video wrote.

Source: Legit.ng