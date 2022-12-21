A video from singer Paul Okoye's former wife and businesswoman Anita's 34th birthday has gone viral online

Anita was seen with an unknown Oyinbo man in a loved-up position as she beamed with smiles

The video has stirred reactions from netizens online as some claimed the man could be her new lover

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It appears singer Paul Okoye's former wife Anita may have moved on from him.

This comes as a video from her 34th birthday party surfaced on social media as she was spotted with an Oyinbo man.

Video from Anita Okoye's 34th birthday. Credit: @anita_okoye

Source: Instagram

In the short clip, the man was seen taking her by surprise with a cake in his hand as Anita beamed with smiles.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens react to video Anita and oyinbo man

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

gingblog:

"Well she wasn’t the one that cheated in the marriage duh!"

sophiaisi:

"My question is if they are really divorced why is she still bearing the name okoye."

iam_c_benjamin:

"No she is with a saint now dat doesn’t cheat st Gabriel."

naija_rich_kids:

"We did not see the unveiling but thank you for bringing it to our notice. No be Anita bang house girl for inside her marriage."

laracreamz:

"She has everything right to enjoy her life, because you are a man doesn’t mean you have the monopoly of enjoyment ."

sire.sheriff:

"Don’t destroy any relationship beyond repair. Vice versa."

thaworldbanana:

We no see am na! Una no make an trend."

t_w_jacinth_:

"She been unveil man? and I no know? ah ah."

fabulosgloria:

"You guys are the just ndi ala. The man is a chef in the restaurant she went with her friends to celebrate her birthday. He was simply offering her her cake and like most oyibos do gave her a peck. The video was on her story. Ndi Uchu."

Peter Okoye's wife Lola Omotayo writes to Anita on 34th birthday

Legit.ng previously reported that Anita Okoye, the ex-wife to singer Paul Okoye of Psquare, flooded her social media timeline with cute pictures as she marked her 34th birthday on November 8.

Anita, in a message she shared on her Instagram page, said she is in the happiest of places and feels blessed for the love she received from her fans and followers.

Lola, who is married to Peter Okoye, described Anita as her sister as she encouraged her to keep her head up.

Source: Legit.ng