Paul Okoye's new relationship is still the hot topic on social media with different opinions being thrown around

The singer keeps flaunting his new young lover and a video has shown that she was a video vixen in one of his videos Reason With Me

Different speculations are starting to build seeing as the singer separated from his wife last year on grounds of infidelity

Paul Okoye aka King Rudy's new love life is still trending on social media as the singer keeps fueling the reactions by gushing over his woman.

Videos have started spring up in a bid to uncover when the singer and his young new lover Ifeoma started dating.

A clip from King Rudy's Reason With Me, with Ifeoma as his video vixen has sparked another round of reactions and discussion online.

Nigerians react to the video

isy_okw:

"The girl don Dey reason with am since congratulations "

mara_stargirl:

"From vixen to main chick. Miracle no dey tire jesus."

official_gucci_c

"No be Ify be this? aaaaaaaah‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ world people, God is coming "

precious_makama:

" no reason anything mans gonna switch up on you. Better reason for yourself and grow yourself. Dem no dey reason with Adam at all!"

noble_king_btc:

"Chaii nah now i de understand this song I feel like crying."

rowlandblessing:

"Wahala Wahala Wahala in portable voice."

happinessraphael:

"Inside 24hours.... Use 23hours 55mins fear men!!!"

happinessraphael:

"A woman's loyalty is tested when the man has nothing.... But a man's loyalty is tested when he has everything!!! We now know who the loyal one was in the relationship!!"

