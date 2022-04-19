Nigerian footballer Ahmed Musa has been hailed on social media for putting a smile on the face of a boy who lives in a Lagos slum

The 30-year-old famed for his philanthropic deeds sent folks to visit the boy's home with his t-shirt after which he enrolled him in school

Musa shared a heartwarming video showing the moment the young lad began schooling with other kids

Fatih Karagümrük of Turkey left winger Ahmed Musa melted hearts on the net as he brought joy to the family of a young lad residing in a Lagos slum.

Musa helped the boy's family and engaged him by sending the lad to a school in the water-logged community.

Musa impacted the boy's life. Photo Credit: @ahmedmusa718

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian professional footballer was seen in a clip shared on his verified Instagram page in a video call where he promised to send money across.

The short clip captured when the lad's family was visited by folks assisting Musa.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He got Musa's Super Eagles jersey

During the visit, they conveyed Musa's message to the boy's people as well as presented the lad with a Super Eagles jersey bearing the player's name and squad number.

The clip also showed the moment the boy began school. He wore a happy countenance as he entered the class in uniform like other kids of his age.

Musa shared the clip with lengthy advise on the need to show love to one another.

His post read in part:

"A lot of times we wait for when have so much to make an impact but in our world today, your little can go a very long way.

"When we are oblivious of what other people are going through, we feel like the world is against us but situations like this right here should help us appreciate life more.

"Regardless of our tribe or tongue, we are one. Let us spread love always because together we can achieve so much."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@lapiro.m said:

"Who can imagine how this place will be when it is raining at 2:00AM? It can’t be imagine. Can you imagine giving birth here… father lord."

@baba_lingo1 said:

"God bless u so much for ur kind hearted hospitality and love to the less privileged knowing fully well that God has blessed you to an extent where u can assist others and think of better life for those in the urban and remote areas, cuz they are born by mothers and parents as well. Alhamdurulah."

@ike_chike said:

"The govt doesn't care. Truth be told... God bless you Ahmed. Legendary as always."

@jemsy_benz said:

"No amount is too small to make a smile Humanity first God bless you for lending your voice."

Ahmed Musa commissions multi-million naira sports facility in Kaduna

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian professional footballer Ahmed Musa had commissioned a magnificent sports facility in Kaduna worth millions.

30-year-old Musa completed the multi-million naira facility in the northern part of Nigeria, barely two years after opening a Kano edifice.

This facility has a mini football pitch and other indoor and outdoor equipment for the use of individuals and groups of people.

Musa dropped the development on his Instagram stories today, February 1, 2021 calling on his fans to make use of the ultra-modern initiative for their own good.

Source: Legit.ng