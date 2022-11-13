A young lady by the name of Ashabi has been trending online and has been revealed to be the side chic of the controversial singer Portable

A video the young lady shared on her page where both herself and Portable's housewife Omobewaji were seen together sharing a moment has gone viral

Ashabi is reported to be pregnant and currently living in the same house with Habeeb and his first wife

A young lady named Ashabi recently trended online after news broke that she's the side chic of the controversial singer Portable.

In a post shared by the young lady on her Instagram page, Ashabi spoke about her relationship with her boyfriend's first wife.

Nigerian singer Portable trends online as news of his pregnant side chic makes the rounds. Photo credit:@portablebaeby/@honey_berry25

She noted that she sincerely loves and cares about Portable's first wife and that Omobewaji also cares about her.

Just days ago, controversial blogger Gistlover released a post revealing that Ashabi recently moved in to start staying with Portable and his first wife in the same house.

The report also disclosed that Ashabi is pregnant and carrying Portable's child.

See Ashabi's post revealing that she loves Portable's first wife:

See how netizens reacted to Ashabi's post disclosing the type of relationship she shares with Omobewaji:

@future_minister:

"They always have the same type of eye lashes…the broom type."

@d_amiable1:

"Torhhhhh Our parents needs to do better in teaching morals and self love."

@annie_bankss_:

"You guys are too young to practice polygamy any nah una concern this love is fake sha."

@chioma.lovv:

"Yoruba women know how to share, awwwn, can never be an Igbo woman."

@ozioma_elect:

"Them will still fight nothing like peaceful polygamy, so you all mean if portable is in the other room and she is moaning the first wife will just overlook it."

@simple_bee03:

"This generation sef... o lagbara ooooo."

"Yes, Ashabi is pregnant and his new wife", MC Oluomo Says

To confirm the viral rumour about Portable's pregnant new lover, Legit.ng reached out to a close associate of the singer by the name of MC Oluomo.

MC, in a quick chat, confirmed the report that Ashabi is currently carrying the singer's child and has moved in with Portable and his first wife Omobewaji.

He said:

"Yes, she's pregnant and her name is Ashabi. She recently moved in with Portable and his first wife. They all currently stay together."

