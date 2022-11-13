oNigerian singer Portable is in the news again, and this time it's because he is set to become a father again

The singer who is married with two kids is reportedly expecting two more from his lovers

The Zazu crooner reportedly caused a crisis in his home after he introduced one of the ladies to is wife Bewaji as the second wife

Popular Nigerian singer Portable is hardly ever off the news and this time, the Zazu crooner seems to have joined the baby daddies club.

According to reports sighted online, Portable got his two girlfriends, Keji and Ashabi pregnant and he is set to make Keji his second wife.

Nigerian singer Portable set to become a dad again Photo credit: @portblebaeby

Source: Instagram

The singer earlier caused a scene in his home after he took Keji to his home to show the mother of his kids Bewaji.

There have been reports that made the rounds online that the singer had allegedly gotten someone pregnant, but most people didn't know there is a second woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the post below:

Reactions to news of Portable taking a new wife

tommie_layo:

"The “I” is consistent… Bewaji, keji, Ashabi wives of Olalomi "

___araoluwa___:

"I can’t even imagine portable on top my enemy God abeg"

dearzinny:

"Chai! Money and small fame Good ooo Because I can’t imagine how these girls would’ve coped with this guy. He looks like someone that could have some strong body odour because he’s always sweating."

ellys_birth:

"Pls he’s not a celebrity abg he’s just famous."

noah_dharmylee:

"I’m not surprised, even before he no get money he impregnated two women at once. Wetin una come expect now wey be say money don come . "

_folake_binta:

"Someone that has not taken care of the available children finish ha ok."

debs4everblessed:

"Portable Dey release everywhere."

Portable proudly shows off his beautiful home, wife and children

A lot of Nigerians were not impressed with controversial singer Portable's house even though the singer is proud to have the roof over his head.

The Zazu crooner decided to show off the interior and exterior parts of his home, featuring his wife and kids.

The video also showed the exterior of Portable's property, far from being tagged luxurious or flashy but home to the singer.

Source: Legit.ng