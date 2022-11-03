The death of Davido’s son Ifeanyi, has continued to stir comments from many Nigerians

One of the singer’s cousins, Sina Rambo, finally broke his silence on the issue on his social media page

Sina took to his Instagram page to reveal that he was at a loss of words as he mourned the three-year-old

Davido’s close family members and associates have started to react on social media after the death of the singer’s son, Ifeanyi.

One of Davido’s cousins, Sina Rambo, took to his Instagram page to share his grief over the tragic situation.

Sina made it known that he was at a loss for words. Not stopping there, he prayed for Ifeanyi to rest in power.

Davido's cousin Sina Rambo mourns Ifeanyi's death. Photo: @sinarambo

Source: Instagram

Davido’s cousin accompanied his touching note to mourn Ifeanyi with a photo of the toddler.

He wrote:

“ loss for words!! REST IN POWER”

See his post below:

Mixed reactions as Davido’s cousin Sina Rambo breaks silence on Ifeanyi’s death

While some people joined Sina in mourning the dead, others slammed him for posting Ifeanyi’s picture while at it. Read some comments below:

salah_ricch30bg:

"e be like movies for my eyes "

iamsorelee:

"So sorry for the lost out prayers are with the family…"

jesroland_:

"Just like that omo so painful."

realnaimeh:

"So sorry for your loss rip baby David ."

iammzlola:

"May the lord comfort you all."

mctalkless_:

" I feel your pain OBO please take heart."

sampety___:

"Ya'll should just stop posting pictures of this boy na e no they do you anyhow ? "

gana.jos:

"May God almighty Comfort the adeleke’s."

