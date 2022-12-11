Nigerian singer, Portable, has taken to social media to announce the arrival of his baby boy with his girlfriend

The singer posted a video of his adorable son and another post in which he appreciated his girlfriend

Several internet users have reacted to the news with some pointing out his open relationship lifestyle

Zazu crooner, Portable is a father once again as his girlfriend, @honey_berry25 welcomed a bouncing baby boy on December 10.

Photos of the singer with his girlfriend and son. Credit: @portablebaeby, @honey_berry25

Source: Instagram

The proud father and controversial singer took to his Instagram page to share a video of his adorable mini-me, and accompanied with a message of gratitude to God.

In the caption, the singer revealed that the birth date of his son, Akorede Omolalomi Badmus is significant as it was the same day he welcomed fame.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to the news of Portable's new baby

teeto__olayeni:

"Congratulations ...All is see his a man wey just wan make money,chop life and of course born dey go"

hiebywhumey:

"Blessed ika nation "

komeeewilliams:

"E get wife come welcome baby with girlfriend? You dey whine me? Abi na me no read well."

stellabhadmus:

"E say na New bouncing baby Boy Na used or old before??? Congrats o."

callmechigo:

"I don't understand why some women will feel comfortable getting pregnant for a man who has a family. Even the men too having unprotected sexx with their sidechick forgetting the dangers."

luma_hwn:

"As you deh release song na so you deh give woman belle ❤️"

olulivinglarge_:

"And this girl make sure say she get pikin for your side at all cost !! Her dream don come true sha."

Source: Legit.ng