Davido's cousin Sina Rambo is trending on social media after his wife Korth took to social media to reveal he abuses her

Despite the huge allegations and receipts against his brother, B-Red decided to call out Korth

According to the singer, he wonders why anyone would be angry another person is from a wealthy home

Nigerians have however knocked the singer who did not bother to debunk any of Korth's claims

Sina Rambo's brother B-Red has taken to social media to react to the trending news about his marriage.

Rambo's wife revealed earlier that she was being abused by him and some other members of his family.

Nigerians knock B-Red for reacting to Sina Rambo's marital issue Photo crdit: @bredhkn/@sinarambo

She also called out her soon to be ex-hubby for being irresponsible and broke.

On his Instagram story, B-Red expressed confusion over the fact that Korth would be angry Sina Rambo's family, the Adelekes are wealthy.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to B-Red's post

lukas_luwe:

"Someone is rich and still dey borrow 10k‍♂️"

memesbyitunu:

"Why u dey use money buy loud"

desoladeniyi:

"This guy is so senseless, hear the rubbish coming out of his mouth "

king_jo_:

"Your talk self no make sense bro. It that how to settle family issues, see waiting guy man the play."

torrez_landa:

"Na, it’s not adding up my brother."

pablo_floki:

"Them send your brother 10k abi them no send am ? Abeg, make Una allow us Rest For this internet. How pesin wife go dey vex say her husband family get money ? Abi she be witch ? The story no clear at all."

officialviviandavids:

"How can one abuse you and you still send 10k to him if you're not equally guilty? Was she trying to pay him off so he can't say what he too passed through in the marriage? Just asking."

