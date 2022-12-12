Sina Rambo's wife, Korth, has continued to spill the tea about the kind of person he was in their marriage

The mum of one revealed how she became his nanny and was poorly treated even during pregnancy

Korth added that Rambo never fought her battles with her, and also shared a screenshot of how he disrespectfully speaks to her

Davido's cousin, Sina Rambo, is all over the news, seeing as his wife, Korth, called him out for abusing her.

Out to publicly open up on the kind of terrible man Rambo is, Korth disclosed that she won't succumb to abuse anymore because she is no longer one to stomach rubbish.

Sina Rambo's wife spills more secrets Photo credit: @thefraukorth/@sinarambo

Source: Instagram

Calling it quits on their just one-year-old marriage, she continued by saying that during pregnancy, she still picked up after her husband.

Rambo refused to help with house chores, and even after she had a cesarian section, her hubby who can't do anything for himself still asked for food.

Korth further disclosed how irresponsible Sina who constantly disrespected her mother is. She said their fridge is always empty but he gets money to buy illegal substances that he takes.

Sharing a screenshot of how rudely she gets addressed, Korth also shared messages from people who confirmed that Sina Rambo is indeed a nasty man.

See the post below:

Reactions to Korth's revelation

___maryann__:

"Just 1 year?? God what is happening."

iamkellyeazy1:

"These days marriage is scaring, No matter what, never marry out of pity or sympathy."

onyinyechi_nf:

"So with all the riches no help for a pregnant woman no food in the fridge and I tapped this marriage oo, God I untap and reject."

benbills007:

"NaWa we are still eating the leftovers from you guys wedding and you’re saying the marriage is over already,Hmmn ok oo."

omalekefruities:

"At times I sit I wonder how our generation would have been if there was no internet like our fore fathers . Pheew."

lynda_maur:

"Na you won marry rich man pikin.make una sort una self out."

rhodaofficial_:

"Y didn't u get a maid?? Asides infidelity n domestic violence all other stuff are minor, character flaws et all... z der a threat to ur life? Y don't u just comot ni, 1 year marriage b like ds? wasn't he smoking we*ed while courting??? My sister biko Pack comot for dem go leave."

Nkechi Blessing’s ex Falegan speaks for the Oritsejafors

In other news, actress Nkechi Blessing's ex-lover Opeyemi Falegan took to social media to debunk claims that his sister Helen Oritsejafor cheated on her husband.

News that the founder of Word of Life Bible Church, Ayo Oritsejafor, divorced his wife stirred different reactions on social media.

In a statement on his Instagram page, the politician affirmed that his sister Helen is not divorced and will never be.

Source: Legit.ng