The new year started on a beautiful note for singer Davido's cousin Sina Rambo as he recently celebrated on social media

Sina Rambo got a new property and he shared a lovely photo online while hailing God for the blessing

Nigerians took to social media to react as some give hilarious comments while others congratulated Rambo

It's a few days into 2022 and Davido's cousin Sina Rambo has already acquired a new house.

Rambo excitedly shared the news on his Instagram page, noting that God is showing off with him.

Davido's cousin Sina Rambo gets a new house in 2022. Photos: @sinarambo

Sina shared a photo of a beautiful house with a black Benz car in front of it.

As expected, his celebrity friends stormed his comment section to congratulate him on his latest win.

Check out the house below:

Nigerians talk

poshest_hope:

"Where una Dey see money?"

mazijudepondis:

"No be to Dey buy houses here and there, u Dey live inside am? Bros just gimme the key while you continue with your tour."

charmings_fitness:

"And some of us are still dodging our landlord."

slymzee:

"Congratulations, God will show off for me too ijn."

oluwakemi._o:

"Congratulation

overdse.sandy:

"Na so. We come this life come enjoy. House is number 2 important thing in this life."

hiebywhumey

"Congrats."

pejuola__:

"Congratulations to him."

wendy_adamma:

"Niceeeeeeee."

ameboflash:

"Adeleke money nah generAtional wealth."

el_marajesty:

"Congratulations."

veevyane__:

"Congratulations .. our own will come too."

dube.m__

"Niceee."

milly_dash5:

"Congratulations…. God go do am for us too."

Kanayo O Kanayo shows off his house

It was indeed a moment of double celebration for respected Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, who completed a mansion in his hometown and also bagged a chieftaincy title.

The movie star nicknamed ‘Nnayi Sacrfice’ took to his Instagram page with a video showing the newly completed mansion.

The actor’s house featured an expansive compound and a boy’s quarters at the back of the main mansion. His post was also accompanied with an invite to his chieftaincy installation ceremony set to take place on Wednesday, December 29.

Fans and colleagues in the industry were seen in the comment section congratulating the movie star for his new house and new title.

Source: Legit.ng