Billionaire heiress Ifeoluwa Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, is one of the most sought-after female entertainers in the Nigerian music industry

Over the last 10 years since Cuppy became quite a famous face on the entertainment scene, she has dated some famous Nigerian celebrities that have caught the attention of the public

Legit.ng, in this article, has decided to highlight some of those famous Nigerian male personalities who once shared a relationship with Ifeoluwa

Famous Nigerian female disc jockey and billionaire heiress Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, recently trended online after the news broke that her current 'Oyinbo' lover, Ryan Taylor, had proposed to her.

The news stirred many online and offline reactions because Cuppy's love life has always been of keen interest to the Nigerian public because of her father's billionaire status.

Legit.ng, in this article, highlights some of the different Naija celebs that DJ Cuppy had once dated before. Photo credit: @cuppymusic/@asaasika/@anthonyjoshua/Kiddwaya

Over the last decade of Cuppy's presence on the Nigerian entertainment scene, she had dated some Nigerian male celebs. But, these relationships never worked out or lasted for long.

Below, Legit.ng will highlight five different Naija celebs that DJ Cuppy had once dated and why those relationships ended.

1. Asa Asika:

DJ Cuppy's most famous love affair, which was genuinely loved and followed by many Nigerians, was her relationship with Asa Asika, Davido's former manager.

Asika and Cuppy started dating in 2011, and their relationship has been somewhat off-and-on over the years. While they were together during their first phase, the pair never shrieked at showing public display of affection towards each other.

However, after a while, they had to break things off, but they came back together again in 2018 and gave their relationship another try. This time they tried to keep things lowkey, but the relationship lasted only two years before it ended again.

2. Victor Anichebe:

DJ Cuppy and Victor Anichebe's relationship happened during the disc jockey's off-and-on love affair with her ex-lover Asa Asika.

Anichebe is a famous professional Nigerian footballer who used to play for Everton. He is also a former Super Eagles striker.

Cuppy's relationship with Victor lasted a while and was quite a famous affair that garnered much public interest. However, the pair ended their relationship and parted ways amicably in 2017.

The main reason for their break-up at the time, according to Ifeoluwa, was the issue of long-distance. When they dated, Victor played professional football in the Chinese Super League for Beijing Enterprise while Cuppy used to shuttle between London and Nigeria.

3. Sean Tizzle:

For all the years that Cuppy's love affair had been in public, one of the few relationships that shocked many people was when she dated the singer Sean Tizzle.

Though the relationship didn't seem to have lasted long, we can't forget the viral moment when Sean shared a suggestive post about his affair with Cuppy.

Tizzle had taken to his social media page to address the billionaire heiress as the mother of his unborn children.

He had addressed the disc jockey as his cupcake while likening their relationship to that of Beyonce and Jay Z. However, and this popular social media post was the very undoing of their relationship.

The post reportedly annoyed Cuppy, forcing her to cut things off with the singer.

4. Anthony Joshua:

Cuppy's relationship with the famous British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua was never really confirmed.

To an extent, the pair never publicly confirmed whether they were dating. But they were seen several times together going on dates and vacations both in the UK and Nigeria.

Several times Cuppy took to social media to reveal that AJ sent her some really expensive gifts. But it was never concretely established that they were a couple while also they didn't shut down the rumour in the media that they were together.

But the pair was quite a thrill to watch while they were together.

5. Kiddwaya:

DJ Cuppy and billionaire son Kiddwaya never actually dated. The pair were rumoured to have been dating several times, but it was never confirmed.

Kidd and Cuppy revealed at different times that they were just very good friends and had known each other since they were kids, and they shared nothing more.

