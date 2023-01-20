Birthdays are always surreal and special moments for people, and Nigerians have gone all out to celebrate the popular Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut as he turns a year older

The Nigerian media space has been on lockdown as skit makers, popular socialites and even A-list celebrities have all in one way or another celebrated Tunde Ednut

Multiple parties across Nigeria are set to hold in different locations in celebration of the Instagram blogger

Legit.ng in this article has compiled a list of Nigerian celebrities who have donated cows and other gifts to celebrate Tunde Ednut as he turns 37 years old

Famous Nigerian ex-singer turn blogger, Tunde Olaoluwa Adekunle, better known as Tunde Ednut, on January 20, 2023, turned a year older, and his birthday celebration has been the talk of the town.

The birthday celebration of the popular blogger, who currently doesn't live in Nigeria, is set to hold across the country at multiple locations simultaneously.

Nigerians go all out to celebrate famous blogger, Tunde Ednut, as he turns a year older. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut/@mrfunny1_/@iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

However, the highlight of the blogger's celebration has been the number of cows donated to him by different celebrities to celebrate him across Nigeria, even though he isn't in the country.

Legit.ng, in the article, has compiled a list of six Nigerian celebrities who have all donated cows and other gifts to felicitate Tunde Ednut on his 37th birthday.

1. P-Square:

Popular Nigerian singing duo, the P-Square, were one of the first to publicly announce that they were going to donate a cow to celebrate the Tunde Ednut on his 37th birthday.

However, the singing brother took it a nudge further by actually throwing a party to celebrate the blogger, but they put a caveat for anyone who want to attend which was 'No PVC, No Entry.'

2. Sabinus:

Ace comedian and skit maker, Oga Sabinus also joined in the celebration as he shared on his page that he had donated two cows to celebrate the blogger in Port-Harcourt.

Mr Funny also took to his page, to share a post on January 20, 2023, thanking Tunde Ednut for all that he has done to help his career.

3. Funnybros:

The skit industry owes a lot of its success and publicity to Tunde Ednut's pioneering works, and they are surely paying back for all of his support of the industry.

Young fast-rising comic Funnybros just like his senior colleague, Sabinus also joined in the donations of cows.

He, however, took it a nudge high by inviting people to come out and join him in celebrating Tunde Ednut at his resident town, Aba in Abia state. Funnybros also hosted a novelty match in honour of the blogger.

4. Ijoba Lande/Dotunpapas:

Tunde Ednut's impact on the skit-making industry can't be underestimated, and his value can be seen in the way multiple skit-makers have turned up to celebrate him.

Other skit makers who donated a cow to the blogger are Ijoba Lande and Dotun Papas. The two comics in a video clip shared on their pages invited people to join them to celebrate the blogger in Ogun state.

5. Jigan:

Comedian and Yoruba actor, Jigan Baba Oja also joined in the donation party, as he also donated a cow while calling for people to come out and join him in the birthday celebration of Tunde Ednut.

In a clip shared online, he joined Ijoba Lande and Dotun Papas to call for people to join them at a particular location in Ogun state as they celebrate Tunde's 36th birthday.

6. Obi Cubana:

The biggest name on this list to have turned up big time for the blogger, is the Igbo businessman and entrepreneur, Obi Cubana.

The nightclub owner shocked many when he announced that he had donated six cows for the birthday party of Tunde Ednut to hold in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng