Nigerian billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has finally shown off her Oyinbo boyfriend, Ryan Taylor, and it was a beautiful one to behold

Cuppy shared some lovely pictures of them hanging out with some friends in the UAE as she revealed the things she wants to do with him

Many of Cuppy's fans and followers have since taken to the comment section to react to her new post

Days after her Oyinbo lover Ryan Taylor proposed to her, Nigerian billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has finally flaunted him on her social media timeline.

Cuppy shared some cute pictures of them alongside some friends in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

DJ Cuppy and Ryan Taylor in the UAE. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

The billionaire daughter, who recently turned 30, in a post via her Instastory, said she wants to do bad stuff with her lover.

She wrote:

"Cupcakes, sorry I haven’t been active on social media recently… I’ve just been really HAPPY and ENJOYING my real life tbh #CuppyDat."

See her post below:

See the screenshot she shared on her Instastory below:

A screenshot of Cuppy's post. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Fans react as Cuppy finally shares pictures of her lover

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

purity_kk3:

"And I see him. God blessed your marriage in advance ."

badboi_omoluabi:

"You wey dey fuc up. I said I love you, you no answer, I swear I sabi fight pass that boxer guy."

tiyan_official:

"You left me for a boxer. Enjoy yourself o."

heispaperchase:

"You deserve it."

richtyc_:

"Cuppy flex na your time, i love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

bimenyuychristabel:

"I'm just waiting for engagement post to be made ."

Fans flood Cuppy's Oyinbo lover, Instagram page, react to old video of him in Lagos

DJ Cuppy trended on social media over a video which showed the moment a British Boxer, believed to be Ryan Taylor proposed to her.

The video caught many Nigerians unaware as Cuppy, who recently marked her 30th birthday, had never made a post about her man.

Many fans and followers reacted to an old video of Ryan Taylor performing a stunt in Lagos with a bicycle in 2021 as they referred to him as their in-law.

