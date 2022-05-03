Nigerian billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has once again linked up with famous Nigerian born British boxer Anthony Joshua

Cuppy shared a photo of her and the British boxer in what looks like a library as she hinted he came to visit her in Oxford

The billionaire daughter went on to her ask her fans and followers if they think Joshua would make a good research assistant for her thesis

It appears Nigerian billionaire daughter Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy and popular Nigerian born British boxer Anthony Joshua are still on good terms.

This comes as Cuppy recently shared a photo of her and the British boxer while adding that he came to Oxford University.

Cuppy has been looking forward to graduating from Oxford and it seems she is set to commence her thesis.

Cuppy expresses excitement as she and Anthony Joshua meet at Oxford University. Credit: @cuppymusic

The billionaire daughter further asked her fans if Joshua would make a good research assistant.

Sharing the photo, Cuppy wrote:

“Look who came down to Oxford University Do you reckon @AnthonyJoshua would make a good research assistant for my thesis? lol #CuppyDat.”

Fans react as Anthony Joshua and DJ Cuppy link up

The photo stirred reactions on social media, with many hinting on a new relationship between the two.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see the below:

nikkilaoye:

"My ppl ❤️❤️ much luv to both always @cuppymusic @anthonyjoshua."

official_ugochi_chima:

"You guys should just get married, no zoning ."

kaiyamakuch12:

"Do you believe in love at first sight?❤."

slow_pace_rapper:

"I wonder what kinda thesis you working on... ."

luvnyyie_:

"Good luck sweetheart hope you sell lots of tea back to you sweetheart what beautiful woman and smile nice gear cool ."

DJ Cuppy laments over the stress she has to put up with at Oxford

Popular female disc jockey and billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy, sparked hilarious reactions in the online community after she shared a post about her state of mind.

The entertainer shared a sober-looking photo of herself wrapped in a duvet on her Instagram story channel and complained about the stress she was going through writing her thesis.

DJ Cuppy noted that she had no idea of what she signed up for before enrolling at Oxford University and insisted that she is not the type who will just share graduation photos.

