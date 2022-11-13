Nigerian Life coach Solomon Buchi a while back went viral online as he seemed to have stirred trouble after he made a bold statement about the gender of controversial crossdresser Bobrisky

However, in retrospect, the relationship expert seems to have realised that his comment about the gender of the effeminate dresser could lead to an online as he takes it back

Buchi, during a chat, took back his words noting that it was just a joke and he meant no malicious intent towards Bobrisky

Ace relationship counsellor Solomon Buchi recently sparked conversations and reactions online when he shared a comment responding to a statement by Bobrisky.

Crossdresser Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, had taken to social media to slam Nigerians for questioning his gender after they refused to accept that he is a woman.

Nigerian relationship expert Solomon Buchi takes back his comment about Bobrisky's gender. Photo credit:@solomonbbuchi/@bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

In responding to this, Buchi took to social media to caution Bob, noting that the crossdresser would always be a man no matter what he claims his gender to be.

Buchi further noted that even 100 years from now, if Bobrisky's bones were carbon-dated and tested, they would still reveal his masculine gender.

To understand why Solomon Buchi would make such a bold comment about the controversial personality, Legit.ng reached out to the relationship adviser, and his response was one of sobriety.

"Womanhood is not costume," Buchi says to Bobrisky

During our quick chat with the relationship expert Solomon Buchi, he retracted his brazen comments about Bobrisky, noting that he was only joking.

He also clarified that meant no malicious intent aimed at the crossdresser and also didn't mean to start an online war with Bob. Buchi said:

"Haa! my comment about Bobrisky's gender is just a joke o. Bobrisky you’re a woman, bro. sorry, sis. I’m just joking. But seriously, womanhood is not a costume. Lol. Good night."

