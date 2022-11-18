Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro was among Nigerian stars who made it down to the MSG in New York for Wizkid’s show

Moments after the show, the curvy actress joined Wizkid backstage and they appeared playful in each other’s company

Osas shared a video on her Instastory channel and social media users who watched the clip had different things to say

There’s no denying that singer Wizkid’s friendship with Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, has come a long way.

The curvaceous actress was among those who flew down to New York City for Wizkid’s highly anticipated Madison Square Garden (MSG) show.

Wizkid spotted with actress Osas Igbodaro. Photo: @officialosas/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

An overhyped Ighodaro made sure to meet her friend backstage after the show and join him in celebrating the special moment.

A video shared on her Instastory channel captured the moment the singer wrapped his arm around her waist and muttered words that made her bust into a fit of laughter.

Watch the clip as sighted online below:

Social media users react

@DaKingSpencer15 said:

"Small thing now her belle go pop out big bad wiz but she no even wear pant come."

@Swaveyxi said:

"Hand on botty, Igbo in hand, talk smoothly and she will fall for you."

@_thehakym said:

"Wizkid is that scarce Lady’s man, when they mistakenly jam am, they turn mumu immediately, his own starpower is on another level."

@BigSamNFT said:

"Be like say na ontop this babe matter me and wiz go get issue, babe wey I dey plan how I go take enter, Big Wiz don dey give am vibe ."

@I_M_Mikky said:

"It should just be that Wizkid was telling her ‘I toast you that time you no gree, na you for be my baby now."

@Timmyrannking said:

"okan gbe owo le waist yen nonchalantly ."

Busta Rhymes meets Wizkid after MSG show

In a related story, Legit.ng reported top American rapper Busta Rhymes attended Wizkid's MSG show in NYC.

The rapper made sure to pay a visit backstage and congratulate the Nigerian singer for all that he has been able to accomplish.

A video of the two surfaced on social media and many couldn't help but mention how far Wizkid has come.

