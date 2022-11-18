Singer Solidstar has sparked mixed reactions from his fans and followers on social media after coming clean about his situation

The singer shared a photo of himself and disclosed that he almost lost his life to cigarettes and other ‘hard substances’

Solidstar urged those who struggle with quitting to stick with Indian hemp and his post got many people talking online

Top Nigerian singer, Joshua Iniyezo aka Solidstar, is currently trending in the online community after coming out with a surprising disclosure.

The Omotena crooner who seems to have taken a backseat in the industry shared a photo of himself and revealed that he has been battling addiction.

Singer Solidstar reveals says pills almost claimed his life. Photo: @officialsolidstar

Source: Instagram

According to Solidstar, he almost lost his life to the use of ‘hard substances’ and smoking cigarettes.

“I almost lost my life because of ice, Pills and cigarettes,” he captioned the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Solidstar equally used the opportunity to encourage people to steer clear of substance abuse. He said those who find it difficult to abstain should simply stick to the use of Indian hemp.

See his post below:

Social media users react

asandrea__stores said:

"Thank God for delivering him."

omosexyomo said:

"To think the thought of you crossed my mind some days back..... Glad you are well and back..... More WINS bro."

muse.mo said:

"He made good music. I am sure he is going to be back to the studios and give us wicket hits."

preshsnow said:

"This him now??"

mutticoncept said:

"While growing up, you were my fav, and you're still my fav, you gave me absolutely good music....God bless you."

cardis___shades_nd_more said:

"No be lighter still Dey ur hand so … u never ready."

iambako44 said:

"Only u take Ice , Pills ,w*ed and cigarette watin u dey find ,u wan high like most high."

Hank Anuku breaks silence amid concern over his well-being

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actor Hank Anuku has taken to social media with a video clearing the air about his state of well-being.

The popular movie star tried to convince fans that all is well with him and warned people writing stuff about him to stay off.

Anuku stressed that he has been on set and as such, people using his pictures on set to destroy his image should be warned.

Source: Legit.ng