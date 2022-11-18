BBNaija star, Saskay, recently took to social media to lament her single status in a viral video

The reality star complained of being by herself and noted that she is ready for love, according to Saskay, single life is not for her

Saskay’s video trended online and got netizens talking as many of them shared their funny reactions

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Saskay, caused a buzz on social media after sharing her single status with fans.

Taking to her Snapchat profile, the young lady complained of being without a partner and noted that she is ready to find love.

According to the reality show star, single life is not for her and she is ready to be loved.

BBNaija's Saskay searches for love on social media. Photos: @officialsaskay

She said:

“You guys, I think I’m ready to find love and be loved. This single life is not for me honestly. I am ready for love.”

See her video below:

Netizens react as BBNaija’s Saskay searches for love

Shortly after the video was posted online, it went viral and got netizens sharing their interesting opinions. A number of people noted that her search for love, just a few weeks to Christmas, is a wrong move.

Read what some of them had to say below:

milly_posh21:

"For this December? Come back after Christmas."

theyyluv.rita:

"Few weeks to Christmas Wait till 3rd of January my dear."

ddashnblushmakeovers:

"Nobody wan collect billing this December so try your luck next year my sister."

cubana_whitelion:

"For December?? You’re not serious!!"

omalishan:

"Nah married men full street now, the single ones wey remain, they don get girlfriend or boyfriend."

big.cassava69:

"Jay Paul was m@dly in love with you put you took him for graπted."

funky_blakes:

"JayPaul wey been love you to pieces you no see am."

_lindaaa_o:

"Jaypaul wey love u well well u come dey do guy, oya na dey search, u go fine for January not in December."

Interesting.

