Nigerian singer Burna Boy has been in the news quite a number of times this year for good and bad reasons

From his security men shooting people in the club over a woman, to his ex-lover Stefflon Don subbing him online, our Odogwu has had quite a ride

This year, we also saw the extravagant side of the African Giant who has bagged two Grammy Awards nominations

Self-acclaimed African Giant Burna Boy has been in the news lately for one reason or another, as he has had his finger in a lot of pies.

Before, the mere mention of his name brings only his achievements as a musician, but these days, there are many other things, including drama, Burna Boy has been in the news for.

Burna Boy has been in the news for different reasons this year

Source: Instagram

His split from rapper Stefflon Don has been one of his top highlights for this year.



1. Shooting incident involving Burna Boy

Nigerians went on a full recap of Burna Boy's bad behaviours after his security details shot two people in a club.

The shooting allegedly occurred because the singer was trying to get the attention of a married woman who was there with her hubby and their friends.

Despite how wide the story travelled, Burna Boy did not issue a statement and went about his merry way.

2. The ex's sub

After their breakup, Burna Boy and British singer Stefflon Don resorted to subbing and subtly dragging each other on social media.

Just recently, Steff riled Nigerians up by calling their Odogwu a mummy's boy incapable of making his own decisions.

As expected, Burna Boy dropped a reply for his ex-lover.

3. Selling out Arenas

Burna Boy made records by becoming the first Nigerian to sell out all his shows in the US.

In August, the singer sold out and delivered his classy performance at the 21,000-capacity State Farm Arena.

Again, Burna doesn't call himself the African Giant for nothing.

4. Grammy nominations

Burna Boy is on his way to bagging two more titles, hopefully at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The singer's single Last Last and album Love Damini were nominated for Best Global Music Performance and Global Music Album, respectively.

His fans haven't been prouder of him.

5. Bra master

After selling out Madison Square Garden and delivering an electrifying performance, Burna Boy was rewarded by his female fans.

At a point during the show, Burna acknowledged the ladies and encouraged them to throw more of their bras at him.

Burna eventually gathered so many bras from fans that he hung them around his waist during his energetic performances.

6. Living lavish on whips

December will be pepper stew lit for Burna Boy as he flaunted his new luxury cars worth millions.

Burna Boy who already took possession of a new Lamborgini, Maybach Benz, also shared a post of him asking a dealer if his custom Bugatti was ready.

Odogwu got fans hailing him as he shared a photo of his Maybach Benz as well.

