Nigerian music star Burna Boy is getting ready for a big celebration this December as he splashed millions on new luxury cars

Burna Boy took to his Instastory to display his new whips, which included a Lamborgini, Maybach Benz and a Bugatti

This is coming weeks after his colleague and Nigerian music star Wizkid had also splashed millions on new cars

It appears Nigerian Grammy Award winner Burna Boy is prepping for something massive this December.

This comes as the Last Last crooner, in a post via his Instastory, flaunted his new luxury cars worth millions.

Burna Boy shares pictures of his new luxury rides. Credit: @burnaboy

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy, who has taken possession of a new Lamborgini, Maybach Benz, also shared a post of him asking a dealer if his custom Bugatti was ready.

See his post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A screenshot of Burna Boy's post. Credit: @burnaboy

Source: Instagram

See a video of one of his new cars below:

Stefflon Don calls Burna Boy a mummy's boy

UK rapper Stefflon Don trended online over a new video she shared as she cast a shade at her ex-boyfriend and Nigerian music star Burna Boy.

Stefflon Don, in a caption of the video she shared online, subtly referred to Burna Boy as a ‘mummy’s boy.'

The video showed Stefflon Don and a friend dancing to a song while her caption reads, ‘When he’s a man and Not a mummy’s boy‘.

Fans of the Nigerian music star have since taken to social media to defend him as they called on Stefflon Don to move on with her life.

Wizkid splashes millions on luxury rides

Meanwhile, shortly after teasing his fans and followers with a new single via his Instastory channel, an automobile dealer identified as @moaglobalservices took to the platform to announce Wizkid’s purchases.

The dealer announced that the music star splurged millions on some luxury automobiles, including a Rolls Royce, a Mercedes Mayback and a Lamborghini.

Taking to his Instastory channel, the auto dealer equally disclosed that the singer told him to make the cars seven in number.

Sharing pictures of the new ride, the dealer also referenced Wizkid in the caption.

The news of Wizkid's exotic ride excited his fans as many hailed him.

Source: Legit.ng