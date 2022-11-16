Nigerian singer Tems is about to make history at the 65th Grammy Awards in February 2023

The Try Me crooner's Wait For U has been nominated in the Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance

Tems' nominations are in the same categories with international bests such as DJ Khalid and Kendrick Lamar

Ever since Wizkid featured Tems in his Essence single, several doors and opportunities have opened for her.

The Try Me crooner is about to kick off 2023 in grand style, as she has been nominated in two different categories for the Grammy Awards.

Tems' feature in Future's Wait For U has earned her nominations in the Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance categories.

Nigerians elated for Tems

___ifeoma___:

'Tems is the real definition of 'not how long but how well' congratulations to her."

divauju:

"Go Tems your number one fan is rooting for you."

isreal_jenny:

"Omo Tems be doing great things, Keep it up girl"

naiyomie:

"When we said Tems made that other song relevant they were crying. Now see."

_quin_mella:

"Goooo babyyyyyyyyyyyyy"

sammyadesh_d_triller:

"Big Tems doing big things. Still the biggest female artist in Africa apart from TIWA Savage and Yemi Alade"

tolu.og:

"Well deserved! The song defo made too much sense "

babyteegram:

"She must bring atleast one home! Amen."

tzy.vibes:

"This Tems soap mehnnnnnnnnnn."

blenzyzfire:

"It certain tems baby is coming home with one or two grammy. Sucess Queen Tems "

ugoking33:

"Wizkid effects "

perfume_arcade___:

"Lol aunty Tiwa come and see o… na se*x tape u Dey sing up and down , abi kokoofun omo inu yin"

Burna Boy bags 2 Grammy nominations in different categories

2021 was the year Burna Boy cemented his place in the international scene, and he is about to repeat the feat in 2023.

The Last Last crooner has been nominated in two categories for the 2023 Grammys announced tonight, November 15.

Burna Boy's trending single Last Last was nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category while his album Love Damini bagged a nomination in the Global Music Album category.

The self-acclaimed African Giant is going head-to-head again with Legendary singer Angelique Kidjo as well as other people in the Global Music Album category.

