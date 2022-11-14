Internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Wizkid is one of the biggest artists ever to grace the stage of the Nigerian music industry, and this is a fact, not just a statement

The amazing growth of Big Wiz from being the little-known Holla At Your Boy singer to currently being the face of Nigeria's music across the globe is nothing but a phenomenon

In this article, Legit.ng takes a quick five-point breakdown of the singer's evolution and what has changed about his music from his debut album Superstar to his latest More Love Less Ego

Nigeria's musical pride and international exponent, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid, is one of the greatest artists to have graced the Afrobeat stage, flying Naija's flag across the world with a huge chip on his shoulders.

Big Wiz got his big break in 2010 with his very first official single, Holla At Your Boy and his debut album, Superstar, was released a year later in 2011.

A look at the change process Wizkid has gone through over the years, from his debut album to his latest More Love Less Ego. Photo credit:@wizkid

It is already 12 years since Wizkid became a household name and the growth and evolution are impossible not to see, especially with his latest album.

More Love Less Ego is the epitome and burial of the Machala we all used to know and love. In this article Legit.ng takes a quick look at how Daddy Yo has evolved since Pakuromo to Frames.

1. Change in his sound

Big Wiz has gradually changed his sounds from the fast beats, vibes and percussions in Pakurumo, No Lele, to more bass and slow jam that seems way more like an R&B record than actual Afrobeat.

However, it should be noted that his sounds are way better in terms of quality than they used to be. But it is lost to his street mafias.

2. Lyrics

Wizkid has never been one whose strength was in his lyrical depth. No, that award would go to Burna Boy any day, anytime.

However, it is felt that now that he is much older and if the title of what his new album suggests is anything to go by, then more was expected of him on MLLE lyrically.

The new album had less value of impact, but just it was just a great work of melody and multiple plays on Amapiano sounds.

3. More appealing to the west

Wizkid, since the drop of his last album before MLLE, Made In Lagos, had been a consciously packaged product meant more for the western market than for his Nigerian roots.

But the mistake Wiz might be making with this strategy is that the west wants to hear African stories and sounds from the horse's mouth and not a White man's music in African form.

4. Less of the street vibe of Ojuelegba and Pakurumo

If you're one who fell in love with Wizzy when he dropped tracks like Slow Whine, Gidi Girl or On Top Your Matter, well, I have sad news for you those evergreen tunes you will never get them again.

The days of Jaiye Jaiye, Mummy mi are dead and buried, and all of his new tracks might never be sung at weddings like they used to rent the airwaves some seven eights years back

5. He sings more about s*x, love and money

Big Wiz had always sang about living the good life, getting and spending the Mulla. But now, it has become way more pronounced and defective.

However, the old Wiz usually had a good blend of love, money, s*x and sharing stories about his personal life that relates to most average Nigerians.

But now it seems he is way too separate from the reality of the streets, and his tunes no longer resonate with them.

