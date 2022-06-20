In a b i d to clear her name and show that Nigerian singer Burna Boy is badly behaved, Briella , the married lady involved in the shooting saga , has dropped more evidence

i , , The lady noted that contrary to claims that she approached the singer for a selfie, they were both at different ends of the club

Briella also noted that Burna's people have approached her and offered money so she would keep quiet

The married lady involved in the Burna Boy shooting incident has refuted claims that she approached the singer for a selfie before the ugly fight.

Briella shared several video clips of herself, her husband and their friends at one end of the club, while Burna Boy was in another.

Briella says Burna Boy's parents have visited hers. Photo credit: @nemebriella_/@burnaboygram

According to her, her crew was minding their business and generally having fun before the shooting and neither she nor any other person approached Burna Boy.

She used the opportunity to call out a blog which had been peddling false claims about the story and added that Burna's people had offered her 'hush' money.

Briella also revealed that despite how much people want to discredit her story, the singer's parents met her parents.

Nigerians react to the video

gbemisola_silver:

"We don taya."

iamkuranyii:

"She can't be lying."

princekill_x:

"Odogwu burna The gentle lion."

officialdanielrolland:

"Who we go believe now?"

officialidowu:

"How do you shoot at a person accidentally to disperse crowd??? Howwwww nah"

badguyforrealmen:

"The so called eye witness that supported burna boy is part of the problem of Nigeria. And he is young o. Mumu guy "

veevyane__:

"Y’all would do anything to hide the truth, what money and fame can do ‍♀️"

Briella breaks silence on club incident

The married lady who seemed to have been the cause of the club shooting incident involving Burna Boy finally shed more light on the story.

Briella took to her Instagram story channel with vivid details of what went down that night at the club and how Burna Boy escaped without a scratch.

She revealed that the singer did nothing to stop his friends who went on a shooting spree just because she refused his advances.

